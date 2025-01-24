Mindy Kaling's must-watch series The Sex Lives of College Girls has wrapped up a season of big changes. Co-created by Kaling and Justin Noble for Max, season 3 of the friendship comedy set at the fictional Essex College saw the departure of a fan-favorite star (we miss you, Renée Rapp!) and the arrival of several newcomers, as Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) entered their sophomore year.

By the season 3 finale, which arrived on January 23, 2025, the core threesome and their new friends Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) and Taylor (Mia Rodgers) have dealt with mental health concerns, heartbreak, revelations about their sexuality, and even a brief stint in jail. Now fans are clamoring for news of whether our girls will be back to finish up sophomore year. Below, read everything we know about The Sex Lives of College Girls season 4 so far.

Has 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' been renewed for season 4?

As of the season 3 finale, Max hasn't revealed whether SLOCG will get another season. Showrunner Justin Noble has said in interviews that he is hoping for a new season, and according to this season's viewing numbers, the odds are looking good.

"I know just as little as an audience member," Noble told TVLine when the season 3 finale aired. "The only thing that I see is, like, the Top 10 list in Max, and for, like, 60-something days straight, Sex Lives was either the most-watched scripted show on Max or the second-most watched scripted show for, truly, months now. So I would feel good, but I can’t control anything beyond that."

Bela (Amit Kaur) returns to comedy with a stand-up show.

When would 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 4 come out?

Season 4's release date will depend on when SLOCG is renewed, but hopefully, viewers won't have to wait too long. Seasons 1 and 2 premiered only a year apart, in November 2021 and 2022, respectively, before the 2023 Hollywood strikes pushed season 3's release to November 2024. Fingers crossed that season 4 will arrive on Max around the same time this year.

Who in the cast will return for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 4?

Based on the end of SLOCG season 3, it's highly likely that the entire lead friend group—Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela), Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney), and new addition Gracie Lawrence (Kacey)—would return for season 4. There's also a good chance that Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Lila), Christopher Meyer (Canaan), and Renika Williams (Willow) will be back, as well as newcomers Mia Rodgers (Taylor) and Ruby Cruz (Ash).

Ash (Ruby Cruz) and Taylor (Mia Rodgers), two of the new kids on campus in season 3.

What would 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 4 be about?

Spoilers for The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 finale ahead. The SLOCG season 3 finale wraps up most girls' journeys this season. Whitney uses her new therapy knowledge to demand better conditions for Essex's student-athletes. In addition to finding her way back to comedy, Bela comes out after embracing her bisexuality. Kacey loses her virginity, and though things don't work out with Cooper (Roby Attal), her friends help her through the heartbreak enough so she can claim her Greatest Showman solo. As for fellow new pal Taylor, she ends the season happily dating Ash and embracing her sobriety.

With all these happy endings and no cliffhanger, the character who's set up to deal with major drama in season 4 is Kimberly. Sure, she's not in a literal jail cell by the end of the season 3 finale, but our fave perfectionist will have to deal with the institutional and friendship fallout of her protest going too far, after stealing Bela's ID(!) to get into the server room and shut down a conservative speaker's livestream. Plus, she now has two dudes on the hook: hot protest leader Noah (Trevor Tordjman) and Eli (Michael Provost), who finally apologizes for abandoning her while she was on drugs at a rave.

Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and Lila (Ilia Isorelýs Paulino) at work.

Speaking with TVLine, Noble hinted at his hopes for season 4, starting with more Lila lore. "I always want to see more of Lila and where her life goes and have her interact with our girls more," he shared.

He also opened up about the main characters' journeys thus far and where that could lead them going forward. "This was a season of big growth. This was a season of challenges thrown at our girls that they probably hadn’t seen coming when they entered sophomore year with open eyes," he noted. "So I think they’re emerging much more mature than they have in previous seasons. They’ve lived a lot more life, as opposed to, like, the sheltered life of worrying about a grade or something. So I’m excited to see how they lean on each other more as they start to really tackle things that are going to be big-ticket items in helping them become the people that they are meant to be."