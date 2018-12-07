image
Serena Williams Has the Best Tough-Love Advice for Meghan Markle

image
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur

The fact that Serena Williams and Meghan Markle are buddies is inspiring—both are talented, driven, and at the top of their game (pun totally intended). The tennis pro even attended the royal wedding between the princess and Prince Harry, so it's very clearly #friendshipgoals. Serena has acknowledged that they don't have as much time to talk these days, given their hectic schedules. But yesterday at Art Basel in the midst of launching her new clothing line, according to People, she made clear that their friendship is apparently still strong, and Meghan has stayed grounded.

Serena recounts, "I’m like, 'How are you?' and she’s like, 'No, how are you?' and I’m like, 'You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking–how are YOU?' I’m like, 'Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?' But that’s always been her."

So, I guess, Meghan is just too nice? It's a good problem to have in a friend.

The two women go way back. They met at the 2010 Super Bowl, and they've been friends ever since. In Meghan and Harry's recent tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga, Meghan was even spotted wearing a blazer designed by her friend.

Serena is already mom to daughter, Olympia, with her husband Alexis Ohanian, after a surprise pregnancy and difficult birth. She admits that the two trade insights, especially about their personal lives, but that Meghan “still gives me more advice.”

Still, the tennis star has plenty of wisdom she can impart. She explained that her biggest piece of wisdom for moms-to-be is "it will come."

"I don’t know what’s going to happen, I didn’t know how I’m going to have a baby, and it all came. It’s so crazy, I totally changed, and it literally is like a switch. And so, I say that, 'It will come,'" she remembers.

Serena's become more candid about her professional and personal lives over the past few years. Most recently, she shared a sweet photo of her growing baby at a joint fashion shoot for her mildly controversial GQ Woman of the Year coverage.

Even though Meghan can't share with as much candor about her life, I'm hoping that the two pals can get some time together (with their kids, maybe?!) before too long.

