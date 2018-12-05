Kate Middleton and Prince William have just touched down in Cyprus to visit RAF Akrotiri, a royal Air Force station on the island. They'll be meeting with staff who are stationed there over the holidays and will be bringing gifts and letters from their family members. And, in a move that makes us think of Meghan Markle's royal style, Kate is wearing pants!

And not just any pants, by the way. Kate usually favors skinny jeans or svelte black pants to pair with her crisp blazers and simple tops. But these are wide-leg, and flowy, just like her sister-in-law. We think—shocker—this may not be a re-wear either, but an actually new outfit for Kate.

Kate paired the look with a simple white silk top, no surprises there, but branched out even more with an olive blazer by Smythe and a matching colored clutch from L.K. Bennett. It's a bit of a surprising color for her. Nice job, Kate.

In January, Meghan graced us with some VERY similar wide-leg black pants when she and Prince Harry visited Reprezent 107.3FM, a youth-led radio station, to support their training program.

Of course, Meghan being Meghan (and very fashion-forward), her pants were much wider. It makes sense that Kate, the more conservatively dressed of the two, might go with something a little closer to what she's used to.

Last night's festivities at the Queen's Diplomatic Reception included the family and friends of the service members, and the royals apparently gathered some of the gifts they're bringing with them today. According to the Daily Mail, this event is kicking off two days of engagements to honor all the 7,500 military personnel from the U.K. serving overseas or away from home. More outfits to come!

