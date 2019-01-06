Sequels, remakes, and reboots are everywhere now. Walk into your local theater any day of the week and you'll be able to buy a ticket to one. Sign in to Netflix any night and, chances are, the app's algorithm will recommend at least one to you. Finding sequels, remakes, and reboots is easy. Finding good ones? That's tougher.

That's part of what made Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which came out in December 2017, so impressive. The sequel came more than 20 years after the 90s movie we all grew up with, with new characters and a new take on the game, but it was good. It was funny, like literally laugh-out-loud funny. It paid homage to the original movie in a really organic and satisfying way while still being its own thing. It hit the notes that fans of the old movie needed, but still stood on its own.

And storytelling success translated to box office success. The movie brought in almost a billion dollars worldwide, which meant another sequel was basically inevitable. Ready to get more excited about the next Jumanji movie than you were already? Awkwafina, aka the best part of Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, is joining the cast. The studio hasn't confirmed the news just yet, but the franchise's star, Dwayne "Forever The Rock" Johnson, did, in a fanboy-level tweet:

She’s ready to play in JUMANJI!

Welcome the super talented @awkwafina to our cast! She lit it up in “Crazy Rich Asians” and it’s gonna be so much fun workin’ with her.

Can’t wait.

And when @KevinHart4real annoys you on set, just do what I do and kick him in the balls. #JUMANJI https://t.co/3FgMJ2q5H8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019

"She’s ready to play in JUMANJI!" the actor wrote. "Welcome the super talented @awkwafina to our cast! She lit it up in “Crazy Rich Asians” and it’s gonna be so much fun workin’ with her. Can’t wait. And when @KevinHart4real annoys you on set, just do what I do and kick him in the balls. #JUMANJI ."

Awkwafina seemed to confirm the news as well, replying to Johnson's tweet with a series of prayer hand emojis.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Danny DeVito had also joined the upcoming sequel's cast.



"The magic of Jumanji is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone," Johnson said of the casting news.

Details about the plot and the new characters Awkwafina and DeVito will play are still being kept totally under wraps for the time being.