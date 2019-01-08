Jennifer Lopez is Glad That She Didn't Meet Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez Earlier in Life

It’s pretty clear to anyone with half a brain that Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are an endgame couple. Fans might still be waiting on that elusive engagement announcement, but, having blended their families together and reportedly started house hunting, the music A-lister and basketball star have made it clear that they’re in it for the long run.

But, while J.Lo and A.Rod are thinking about a future together, the music legend has admitted that she’s glad they don’t have more of a past. In a new interview, J.Lo revealed that she’s glad to have not met Alex any earlier in life, as they wouldn’t have had the same “successful relationship” that they share today.

With refreshing honesty, Jennifer told Grazia magazine that the couple, who met while both in their 40s, probably would have struggled to stay together when they were younger.

The Second Act star shared: “[Alex] has said it was too crazy, and I didn’t know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it. And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out.”

J.Lo, who has previously been married three times, explained that it’s only now, at 49, that she’s in the right frame of mind for happiness with Alex. “I wasn’t ready for the healthiest things, because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first—how to have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities,” she said.

