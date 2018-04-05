Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Is Launching a 70-Piece Makeup Collection

She's still Jenny (the makeup mogul) from the block.

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is an incredibly busy woman. On top of being a singer, an actress, a dancer, and a fashion designer, she somehow managed to squeeze time into her busy schedule to create a 70-piece beauty line.

Yup, you read that right: 70 brand-spankin' new J.Lo makeup products are coming to a store (or, let's be real, website) near you, so you, too, can get that J.Glow.

Lopez revealed her collaboration to Allure this morning, noting that she had teamed up with Polish cosmetics company Inglot Cosmetics to create the line. "We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eyeshadow, and, of course, bronzers,” said Lopez in a statement.

I know you're probably thinking, cool, but am I really going to be able to afford this? YUP. Prices will start at $8.50 and go up to $49, which is actually hella affordable depending on what you want and how much you buy at once.

Courtesy of Inglot Cosmetics
Another cool perk of teaming up with Inglot is that the brand allows customers to choose any eyeshadow shades they want from the line to create a personalized palette—which means there are more than 300,000 combinations you could theoretically create with Lopez's new products.

Lucky for us, we don't have to wait an eternity to test out these goodies. All 70 items will be available online and at Macy's for purchase on April 26—but if you're way too excited about having that J.Lo-glow, you can pre-order a palette on April 17.

In the meantime, let Lopez's flawless, lit-from-within skin be your inspo to snag her products before they're gone.

Valentino Red for #WorldofDance @maisonvalentino 📷: @scottbarnes68

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

🥤

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Sweet dreams everyone...🌟😴🙏🏼💋. #neverstopdaydreaming

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

