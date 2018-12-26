No engagement, but still adorable: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shared some scenes from their Christmas celebrations, and they're candid and touching. Already this month, the cozy couple gave us a couple behind-the-scenes looks at their holiday preparations, including decorating their tree with roses and snaps of their blended family. These latest shots share some revealing details of what it's like to be a part of the J.Lo-A.Rod clan.

The couple has had quite a busy week. On Monday, J.Lo and Rodriguez went to The Grove in Los Angeles for some last-minute shopping, per People, and then headed to the big Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, which was apparently the place to be this holiday season. After hosting her own holiday bash over the weekend, according to Entertainment Tonight, J. Lo kept it quiet but festive for the day itself.

There's matching flannel PJs for J. Lo, Rodriguez, her 10-year-old daughter Emme, and J. Lo's mom Guadalupe (looks like 10-year-old Max decided to wear a slightly different version, which just proves that even the coolest woman on the planet can still be just a corny mom in her son's eyes). There's present-opening, food-eating, and even a few pensive, thoughtful shots of the family. In one, Emme and Rodriguez cozy up together. With her wavy, thick hair worn long and loose, Emme looks just like her mom and is growing up SO. FAST.

On her Instagram stories, J.Lo can be seen dancing with her family in front of the Christmas trees (yes, trees, plural). Rodriguez shared videos on his account of the present-opening mayhem and his cooking skills, and posted another sweet video of J.Lo dancing to "Walkin' in a Winter Wonderland" on Christmas Eve and rocking the ponytail of our dreams.

