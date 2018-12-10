If you’re not quite into the spirit yet, then allow Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to step in and sprinkle your day with a little Christmas cheer. It’s impossible not to feel all warm and fuzzy inside when talking about the couple, who seem to be more and more in love every time we check up on ‘em. But, throw in some festive magic from their adorable blended family, and it’s the perfect, wholesome set-up for the holidays.

J.Lo and A-Rod, the unrivaled cutest celebrity couple of the moment (I said what I said) posted a selection of sweet behind the scenes pictures over the weekend as they and their children decorated the Christmas tree together. Ever since things got serious for the couple, they’ve shared snippets of their two separate families joining together, and it’s pretty much the cutest. Alex has two daughters, Natasha and Ella from his precious marriage, while Jennifer has Max and Emme with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Yesterday, the Lopez-Rodriguez gang were hard at work creating a suitably glamorous, J.Lo-worthy Christmas tree (which required an actual ladder to decorate), and looked like the perfect, down to earth family in their festive photos. Is anyone else surprised to see that J.Lo decorates her tree with dozens of red roses? Absolutely not.

They might already look like a couple who’ve already been married for twenty years, but the Dinero singer was quick to shut down endless engagement rumors just a couple of weeks ago. Appearing on The Ellen Show, Jennifer insisted that she “didn’t know” whether they’d be tying the knot in the future, but did say that they’re incredibly happy. “We are,” she gushed. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice."

Still, there's always the possibility of a Christmas proposal. It's hard to put into words how much I am rooting for this relationship—I'm honestly more invested in it than my own.

