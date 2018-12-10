image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 4 Major Wedding Dress Trends for 2019
image
2
These Were the Best Songs of 2018
image
3
What to Know About the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequels
image
4
Chic Nail Polish Gift Sets Anybody Will Love
image
5
What We're Excited to Watch on TV in 2019

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Decorating The Christmas Tree With Their Kids is Just Too Cute

Of course J.Lo has red roses on her Christmas tree.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

If you’re not quite into the spirit yet, then allow Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to step in and sprinkle your day with a little Christmas cheer. It’s impossible not to feel all warm and fuzzy inside when talking about the couple, who seem to be more and more in love every time we check up on ‘em. But, throw in some festive magic from their adorable blended family, and it’s the perfect, wholesome set-up for the holidays.

J.Lo and A-Rod, the unrivaled cutest celebrity couple of the moment (I said what I said) posted a selection of sweet behind the scenes pictures over the weekend as they and their children decorated the Christmas tree together. Ever since things got serious for the couple, they’ve shared snippets of their two separate families joining together, and it’s pretty much the cutest. Alex has two daughters, Natasha and Ella from his precious marriage, while Jennifer has Max and Emme with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Yesterday, the Lopez-Rodriguez gang were hard at work creating a suitably glamorous, J.Lo-worthy Christmas tree (which required an actual ladder to decorate), and looked like the perfect, down to earth family in their festive photos. Is anyone else surprised to see that J.Lo decorates her tree with dozens of red roses? Absolutely not.

They might already look like a couple who’ve already been married for twenty years, but the Dinero singer was quick to shut down endless engagement rumors just a couple of weeks ago. Appearing on The Ellen Show, Jennifer insisted that she “didn’t know” whether they’d be tying the knot in the future, but did say that they’re incredibly happy. “We are,” she gushed. “We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice."

Still, there's always the possibility of a Christmas proposal. It's hard to put into words how much I am rooting for this relationship—I'm honestly more invested in it than my own.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Jennifer Lopez's 50 Best Looks of All Time
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Meghan Markle Loses Another Trusted Staff Member
image Kylie Jenner and Stormi Are Twinning on Vacation
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meryl Streep Is Becoming a Grandma
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Leicester Why Prince William Resisted Kate Middleton
image Blake Lively Pulls a 'Gossip Girl' on Instagram
image Hilary Duff Hinted at a 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot
image See Meghan Markle's Old Acting Résumé and Headshot
image See the Kensington Palace Christmas Tree
image Will, Kate, Harry, and Meghan Have a Group Text
image This Week in Timothée Chalamet, December 7 Edition