Jennifer Lopez is Totally Fine With All Those Engagement Rumors: "Everyone Wants a Fairy Tale"

Forget coffee, breakfast, 5 a.m. yoga sessions. The first and most important part of your morning routine these days is instantly checking to see whether today is the blessed day—are Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez engaged yet? Ever since the couple first got together at the end of 2016, it’s seemingly been nothing but happiness, romance and the cutest blended family that the world has ever known, so even J.Lo herself understands all the fuss around their potential impending nuptials.

Jennifer, who was recently quizzed by Ellen on whether her former Yankees star boyfriend would be popping the question, totally gets the hype around their relationship. Speaking to USA Today, the 49-year-old singer agreed that the rumors are inevitable, saying: “Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do.”

But, as much as it might look like they have the ultimate, perfect relationship, J.Lo went on to gently remind fans that behind all the glamor and red-rose covered Christmas trees, they’re still just a normal, human couple who are taking things one step at a time.

"But it’s not a movie,” she said. “Even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows. We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great.”

The talk of 43-year-old Rodriguez asking the all-important question has been pretty relentless for the past few months. After they made their official debut as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet in May 2017, the pair have been completely inseparable, and have even brought their kids together to become one, big family at home.

J.Lo has described how the ex-baseball player is her “twin soul” and, along with a giant diamond ring featuring in an Instagram photo, and her new song literally called “El Anillo” (translation: The Ring), it’s no wonder that the rumor mill has almost gone out of business.

Getty Images

Of course, we should all let J.Lo and A-Rod live their fairytale in peace and take their time with whatever lies in store, but still… a Christmas engagement would be nice, if poss.

