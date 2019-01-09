image
Today's Top Stories
1
How Schools Fail Female Refugees
image
2
It's Kate's Birthday! Here's What She's Doing
image
3
The Perfect California Wine Country Weekend
image
4
The Cringiest Moments from 'The Bachelor,' Ranked
image
5
What We Know About The 'Game of Thrones' Prequel

How Wells Adams Is Already Planning His Dream Wedding to Sarah Hyland

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
ShutterstockTodd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

I'm already big-time rooting for Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams and Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland to get engaged. Hyland had, no joke, a hell of a year, culminating in a second kidney transplant. She met Adams just a few days before her surgery, and the couple has been sweet, cuddly, and fiercely supportive of each other ever since. Now, according to Us Weekly, I have even more reason to hope for a big announcement, because engagement is on Adams' mind too.

Adams says he's already confident the pair will get hitched, but he's planning to defer to Hyland on the theme (such a gentleman!). It doesn't mean he doesn't have a wedding wishlist of his own, though. "What’s my vision? I want our dogs to be involved in the ceremony," he said. "That’s gonna be important."

The two moved in together in August 2018, and Adams has previously told Us Weekly that, even though they don't have specific plans right now, "it's definitely going to happen." Yes, yes, but WHEN, Wells??

According to their Twitter, Hyland has slightly different priorities—specifically, the new puppy that they should adopt, and how the couple should totally train him or her using Harry Potter spells. Adams could not have been more on-board, and the couple discussed aloud which spell they'll use for the potentially barky pup.

In non-personal news, Hyland's character Haley just discovered she's expecting twins, per People. Her on-screen persona is a bit, shall we say, farther along than her real-life counterpart (corny pun totally intended), but both Haley and Sarah have a lot to be thankful for.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Sarah Hyland's Boyfriend Shares Supportive Photo
image
Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Chronic Illness
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Meghan Markle Was Invited to an Important Wedding
image Serena Williams Warms Up in a Tutu
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image It's Kate's Birthday! Here's What She's Doing
image What to Know About Princess Beatrice's New BF
image What We Know About The 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 19, 2018 Chrissy Teigen Shared A Photo Of Her Hives
image 'Suits' Insiders Address Meghan Markle's Return
image J.Lo is Glad She Didn't Meet Her Boyfriend Earlier
image Hilary Duff is Sharon Tate in Controversial Movie
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Meghan's New Role Is a Nod to Her 'Suits' Days