Some new mothers choose to put work on hold completely and others decide to balance both the challenges and beautiful moments of motherhood with the challenges and rewards of work. There's no right or wrong way to be a mother, just like there's no right or wrong way to be a human.

Kate Hudson, who welcomed her third child (her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa) in October, is back at work and bringing her three-month-old daughter, Rani Rose, with her. Hudson and Fujikawa explained shortly after their daughter's birth that she was named in honor of Fujikawa's father, Ron, who died in October 2012 ("Rani" is pronounced like "Ronnie," not "Rainy").

Babies don't care a lot about scheduled lunch breaks, though, so Hudson paused work for a moment to breastfeed her daughter—and shared a picture of the moment on Instagram.

The photo was taken by accomplished celebrity photographer Nino Muñoz, according to Hudson's caption. In the photo, the new mother looks casual and comfortable in an incredibly soft-looking, pale pink hoodie and dark maroon pants with her shoulder length hair worn down in loose, natural waves. Rani Rose's bright pink onesie compliments her famous mom's look without clashing, because, #priorities, right?

"When you’re workin but babies gotta eat 🍼💕 (Love you @ninomunoz 📷)," the actress captioned the photo.

The photo is also strikingly unapologetic and natural. In it, Hudson looks directly at the camera with confidence, and the result is a perfect snapshot of motherhood—a woman nursing without even the slightest hint of shame, embarrassment, or societally-imposed guilt or discomfort. Rani Rose, of course, isn't looking at the camera, because her attention is elsewhere, namely on her lunch (so relatable, Rani Rose).

Basically, we love everything about this photo and the message it sends.