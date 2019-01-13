image
Today's Top Stories
1
R. Kelly Series Shows Not All Black Lives Matter
image
2
What to Know About Tulsi Gabbard, 2020 Candidate
image
3
25 Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
image
4
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, January 11 Edition
image
5
13 Spring Dresses Worth Shopping Early

Kate Hudson Shares a Picture of Herself Breastfeeding on Instagram

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Some new mothers choose to put work on hold completely and others decide to balance both the challenges and beautiful moments of motherhood with the challenges and rewards of work. There's no right or wrong way to be a mother, just like there's no right or wrong way to be a human.

Kate Hudson, who welcomed her third child (her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa) in October, is back at work and bringing her three-month-old daughter, Rani Rose, with her. Hudson and Fujikawa explained shortly after their daughter's birth that she was named in honor of Fujikawa's father, Ron, who died in October 2012 ("Rani" is pronounced like "Ronnie," not "Rainy").

Babies don't care a lot about scheduled lunch breaks, though, so Hudson paused work for a moment to breastfeed her daughter—and shared a picture of the moment on Instagram.

The photo was taken by accomplished celebrity photographer Nino Muñoz, according to Hudson's caption. In the photo, the new mother looks casual and comfortable in an incredibly soft-looking, pale pink hoodie and dark maroon pants with her shoulder length hair worn down in loose, natural waves. Rani Rose's bright pink onesie compliments her famous mom's look without clashing, because, #priorities, right?

"When you’re workin but babies gotta eat 🍼💕 (Love you @ninomunoz 📷)," the actress captioned the photo.

The photo is also strikingly unapologetic and natural. In it, Hudson looks directly at the camera with confidence, and the result is a perfect snapshot of motherhood—a woman nursing without even the slightest hint of shame, embarrassment, or societally-imposed guilt or discomfort. Rani Rose, of course, isn't looking at the camera, because her attention is elsewhere, namely on her lunch (so relatable, Rani Rose).

Basically, we love everything about this photo and the message it sends.

Related Stories
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson: Having a C-Section Is "Lazy"
image
Mom Breastfeeding in Uniform is a Total Badass
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Tonga - Day 2 Meghan and Harry Lose Another Key Staff Member
image Royal Staff on Differences Between Kate and Meghan
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image How Meghan Dramatically Changed Harry's Diet
image Royal Photographer Talks Charles and Diana's Split
image Kit Harington Says Final GOT Season Broke the Cast
image Will and Kate's Secret Meeting with Royal Group
Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party Chrissy Teigen Throws John Legend a Birthday Party
image The Cost of Meghan and Harry's Home Renovations
image Will Kate Be Harry & Meghan's Baby's Godmother?
image William on the Thing George Could Never Forgive