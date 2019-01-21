My boss likes a lot of things (Harry Potter and candles, mostly), but there is nothing she loves obsesses over more than the royals. And because, naturally, I am an extension of her being (and create 90 percent of our site's royal coverage), I also have an unusual obsession with the royal family. So when she discovered—amidst her own wedding planning!—that you can get married at Kensington Palace, we both a) freaked out and b) accepted that maybe we didn't need to be set up on a blind date with a prince after all...though it would still be nice.

Since she already booked her wedding venue and I'm still single, help us live out our dreams vicariously through you and have your wedding at the current residence of Kate, Will, George, Charlotte, Louis, and the rest of your favorite royals. Here's how.

Where would the ceremony be?

Most likely inside one of the state apartments, which can hold up to 150 guests. You can also get married in The Orangery, formerly a conservatory built for Queen Anne, where Nicky Hilton famously got married to James Rothschild, and which allows almost 1,000 people to attend.

What about the reception?

It can also be in one of the state apartments. According to the website, the Kensington Palace Pavilion (available in the daytime and evening) holds up to 300 guests. Summer receptions also have the option of being held in the East Front Gardens, Sunken Garden, or the Orangery Lawn mentioned above.

You can see the individual rooms and their capacities here.

Getty Images TonyBaggett

Getty Images lightphoto

Can I decorate however I'd like?

Sorta. You just have to use Kensington Palace's pre-approved list of suppliers—we're talkin' entertainment, caterers, and florists. There are even vendors available for the most crucial aspects like fireworks and luxury toilets. See the full list below.

LIST OF APPROVED SUPPLIERS

Will I be able to see the space beforehand?

Yes.

How much does it cost?

Unclear (and it likely depends on what exactly you'd like), but according to E! it will cost at least $23,000 for daytime ceremonies and receptions. You can find out the exact amount by enquiring with KP here.

Can I invite George and Charlotte?

Hard no, but there's a chance they could be watching from their window.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Do I need to get married here?

I'm not going to tell you how to live your life, but absolutely.

LEARN MORE then BOOK IT.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE