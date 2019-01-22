Penn Badgley, best known as Dan from Gossip Girl and Joe from You, has stayed quiet about his love life in recent years. He most famously dated his Gossip Girl costar Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz—but in 2014, Badgley settled down with Domino Kirke, and rarely says anything in public about his now-wife (the two married in 2017). Kirke, a singer, has more than one showbiz connection—she's also the sister of Jemima Kirke.

Here's what we do know about the low-key couple.

She has a famous family.

Kirke, who is English-American, has one famous sister you've probably already heard of: Girls star Jemima Kirke. Kirke's sister Lola is also an actress and appeared in Gone Girl. Their dad, Simon Frederick St. George Kirke, is a drummer from bands Free and Bad Company.

She's creative.

Kirke takes after her famous father and is a singer. As reported in Bustle, Kirke has recorded music with Mark Ronson, and her work has been featured by Lena Dunham.

For her last album release in 2017, Beyond Waves, Badgley was sweet and supportive on social media:

.@DominoKirke has released a gorgeous record that will stand the test of time https://t.co/FXzOCQkQLA — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) August 31, 2017

She's a doula and entrepreneur.

Kirke doesn't talk much about her private life on social media, but she does talk about her work as cofounder of Carriage House Birth, which provides various services for pregnant women. Vogue called her a "triple threat": musician, mom, and doula.

They've been together since 2014.

Nobody knows exactly how they met, but Us Weekly spotted the pair first in July 2014. "They've been dating for awhile. They have a number of mutual friends. It is a very mature and free relationship," according to a source at the time. "Domino is a great girl for him, being a musician. Their interests align."

They're low-key in love.

The couple don't pose for red-carpet photos very often and aren't often snapped together on the street (Badgley has said he's not a fan of social media, and clearly prioritizes his privacy.) Kirke mentions Badgley only sparingly on her social media, occasionally making sweet posts for events like Badgley's birthday:

The two got married in 2017.

In a civil ceremony at a Brooklyn courthouse, Kirke and Badgley married in front of family and friends. Badgley's bandmate Darren Will posted a sweet photo, calling them "a couple beautiful people."

Kirke's sister Lola shared a sweet shot of the sisters and Cassius, Domino's son from a previous relationship.

Sister Jemima also got in on the action, to hilarious effect:

Congratulations ya shitheads! @PennBadgley and @DominoKirke it's all downhill from here. In a good way! — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) February 27, 2017

And they had a second reception.

Technically, the couple had two celebrations, according to Badgley: The quiet courthouse wedding, and one enormous reception, courtesy of Kirke's mother.

Their love is spiritual.

In a rare interview on the subject, Badgley told People that his path to spirituality led him to Kirke. “I don’t think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love,” he said. “[Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades—there are less and less people who can tell us this—but I think it has something to do with [divine] love.”

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE