image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Bang Styles for Every Hair Texture
image
2
Kamala Harris Just Announced She's Running In 2020
image
3
Meet #ReadWithMC's February Author, Fiona Barton
image
4
How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image
5
We Could All Use These Great Self-Care Apps

Who Is Domino Kirke, Penn Badgley's Wife and the Cofounder of a Pregnancy Care Center?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesSylvain Gaboury

Penn Badgley, best known as Dan from Gossip Girl and Joe from You, has stayed quiet about his love life in recent years. He most famously dated his Gossip Girl costar Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz—but in 2014, Badgley settled down with Domino Kirke, and rarely says anything in public about his now-wife (the two married in 2017). Kirke, a singer, has more than one showbiz connection—she's also the sister of Jemima Kirke.

Here's what we do know about the low-key couple.

She has a famous family.

Kirke, who is English-American, has one famous sister you've probably already heard of: Girls star Jemima Kirke. Kirke's sister Lola is also an actress and appeared in Gone Girl. Their dad, Simon Frederick St. George Kirke, is a drummer from bands Free and Bad Company.

View this post on Instagram

👩‍👩‍👧

A post shared by Domino Kirke (@domino_kirke) on

She's creative.

Kirke takes after her famous father and is a singer. As reported in Bustle, Kirke has recorded music with Mark Ronson, and her work has been featured by Lena Dunham.

For her last album release in 2017, Beyond Waves, Badgley was sweet and supportive on social media:

She's a doula and entrepreneur.

Kirke doesn't talk much about her private life on social media, but she does talk about her work as cofounder of Carriage House Birth, which provides various services for pregnant women. Vogue called her a "triple threat": musician, mom, and doula.

View this post on Instagram

For those of you just joining me here, 👋 I’m the co founder and co director of @carriagehousebirth ☺️ follow me there! We have many offerings, including Doula services, Birth Education classes, CPR, Doula Trainings, Newborn Care, Sleep 101 wkshp, Grief and Loss Groups ... to name a few! My buddy and fellow doula/ co director @doulabliss has given birth to two sets of twins. Yep, I said “two sets” 😬 so, she knows a thing or two about a thing or two ;) sign up for our ✨TWIN MAGIC✨ class at @grandstreethealing This is a twin preparation class that gives you the extremely unedited low down (@doulabliss is from Jersey) on twin pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum... Upcoming classes: FEB 2 6pm-8pm May 4 6pm-8pm Linktree in @carriagehousebirth bio or email info@carriagehousebirth #carriagehousebirth #twinmagicclass #twins #twinpregnancy #grandstreethealingproject #expectingtwins #twin #twinstwice

A post shared by Domino Kirke (@domino_kirke) on

They've been together since 2014.

Nobody knows exactly how they met, but Us Weekly spotted the pair first in July 2014. "They've been dating for awhile. They have a number of mutual friends. It is a very mature and free relationship," according to a source at the time. "Domino is a great girl for him, being a musician. Their interests align."

They're low-key in love.

The couple don't pose for red-carpet photos very often and aren't often snapped together on the street (Badgley has said he's not a fan of social media, and clearly prioritizes his privacy.) Kirke mentions Badgley only sparingly on her social media, occasionally making sweet posts for events like Badgley's birthday:

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday 🌿✨

A post shared by Domino Kirke (@domino_kirke) on

The two got married in 2017.

In a civil ceremony at a Brooklyn courthouse, Kirke and Badgley married in front of family and friends. Badgley's bandmate Darren Will posted a sweet photo, calling them "a couple beautiful people."

View this post on Instagram

Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤

A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on

Kirke's sister Lola shared a sweet shot of the sisters and Cassius, Domino's son from a previous relationship.

Sister Jemima also got in on the action, to hilarious effect:

And they had a second reception.

Technically, the couple had two celebrations, according to Badgley: The quiet courthouse wedding, and one enormous reception, courtesy of Kirke's mother.

Their love is spiritual.

In a rare interview on the subject, Badgley told People that his path to spirituality led him to Kirke. “I don’t think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love,” he said. “[Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades—there are less and less people who can tell us this—but I think it has something to do with [divine] love.”

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Penn Badgley Marries Domino Kirke
image
Penn Badgley Is Basically Gossip Girl Again
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image What Terrifies Taylor Schilling
image 'The Bachelor' Girls Are Killing It In Glasses
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Who Is Emma Stone's Boyfriend Dave McCary?
image Give Paddington 2 An Oscar!
image Anne Hathaway Has Given Up Alcohol
Duchess Of Sussex Announces Four Royal Patronages Meghan Markle Reportedly Had a Secret Instagram
image Meghan Markle Held a Meeting with New Zealand's PM
image
Jennifer Aniston's Style Evolution in 50 Photos
image How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image Victoria Beckham on Missing Spice Girls Reunion