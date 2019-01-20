Who Is Alexis Skyy? Everything You Need to Know About Rob Kardashian’s New Girlfriend

There's a new lady love in Rob Kardashian's life and her name is Alexis Skyy. Here's everything you need to know about the new woman in Rob's life.

1. She grew up with a complicated family life.

Alexis comes from a "strict Caribbean background," and was raised under strict rules. She didn't meet her biological father until she was 18 and strained her relationship with her mother when she decided to go live with her dad.

2. She dated Fetty Wap.

Alexis dated rapper Fetty Wap for two years. The relationship ended in 2016, when Alexis learned that Fetty had cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend Masika Kalysha, with whom he shares a child. She previously had a tattoo in his honor above her ear, but got it covered up with a feather after the relationship ended.

Alexis and Fetty's relationship has been off and on since their split. In January 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter, Alaiya.

3. You might know her from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

In the summer of 2017, Alexis joined the cast of VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, alongside Ray J, Keyshia Cole, and Teairra Mari. Alexis explained that she joined the cast of the show to send a message to Masika Kalysha.

4. She's already using the L-word with Rob.

In a now-deleted comment exchange captured forever by The Shade Room, rapper Kid Buu (who is currently dating Rob's ex/baby mama, Blac Chyna) asked Alexis straight out if she was really into Rob or just using him for "clout." Alexis wasted no time answering and declaring her feelings for the reality star/sock mogul, writing (among other, less-than-friendly things), "to answer your question…I love rob."