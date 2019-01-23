image
Meghan Markle Is Making Frogmore Cottage the Most Eco-Friendly Royal Residence

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the midst of renovations to their new home, Frogmore Cottage, and the details emerging reveal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking strategically and thoughtfully about their new accommodations. In addition to a previously reported $60,000 green energy unit, the Daily Mail reports that Meghan is using vegan paint to decorate of the new nursery, which is not designed with a specific gender in mind.

It's well-established that one of Meghan's big causes is animal welfare, hence her efforts to make sure the vegan paint hasn't been tested on animal and doesn't contain any milk or beeswax connects with the nonprofits she supports. The paint she chose is made by Organic and Natural Paint Co. and the theme for the new nursery is whites and grays. Organic and Natural's paint is infused with rosemary and eucalyptus, which sounds...like it would smell amazing? Using paint with infused oils in it can boost the immune system, creativity, and memory, apparently.

Meghan's not alone in her environmentally conscious focus as it pertains to her house. Apparently Prince Harry has made a habit of turning off the lights in his residence to save on energy, according to Hello!.

Prince William just attended an event about climate change and the natural world, as reported by the BBC, so it's safe to say that the Fab Four are well-connected to the issue of global warming and its effects.

