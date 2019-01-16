image
Meghan Markle Wore a $35 H&M Maternity Dress to Visit The Mayhew

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Just two days after visiting Birkenhead, Meghan Markle's off to another spot. This time, her visit was to The Mayhew, a charity that promotes animal welfare. The Duchess of Sussex has been a loyal supporter of animal rights, even before she became a royal. Her dogs, Guy and Bogart, were adopted from shelters, and since she joined the royal family, she's made it a point to skip their annual Boxing Day hunt to stay true to her beliefs.

On this particular day, it seemed like Meghan felt like monochromatic ensemble. She stepped out of the car in a beige coat, minidress, and matching beige heels during her visit to the charity. The outerwear was by Armani, while her dress was from H&M's maternity section. The knitted dress formed to the Duchess's figure and hugged her growing baby bump.

If you follow the royal's style, you know affordable fashion is Meghan's forte. She, like Kate Middleton, is known for mixing high-low fashion, frequenting brands like J.Crew, Madewell, Aritzia, and ASOS.

image
ShutterstockANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
image
ShutterstockBeretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
image
ShutterstockANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

I tracked down the exact $35 dress, below, for you to shop:

H&M Mama Fine Knit Dress www2.hm.com
$34.99
SHOP IT

If you love it, buy it now—this number will sell out quickly.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
