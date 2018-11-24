Kensington Palace is about to lose two of its most famous residents. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially leaving their London home in favor of a place in the country, royal officials confirmed Saturday.

The officially confirmation comes after weeks of rumors that Harry and Meghan were looking to relocate from their current residence in the cozy, two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, which is located on the Kensington Palace grounds. Although the first reports of a move first, which circulated in early October, speculated that Harry and Meghan would move into the 21-room Apartment 1 located on the west side of Kensington Palace, the Palace says the newlyweds have actually decided to move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If "Frogmore" and "Windsor" sound familiar, it's because Frogmore Hall at Windsor is where Prince Charles hosted Harry and Meghan's wedding reception in May. The move will go down in early 2019, not long before Harry and Meghan are expected to welcome their first child.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child," Kensington Palace confirmed in an official release. "The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess's office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace."

The last line is significant because there have also been rumors that Harry and his brother, Prince William, would split up their offices. This confirms that, for the time being at least, they'll continue to share Kensington Palace as their office.

The Palace confirmed the news after it was broken by royal commentator Emily Andrews yesterday. In a series of tweets, Andrews revealed that:

"The Queen has given them Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It’s within the private Home Park and faces the beautiful grounds of Frogmore House. It’s where they had their private evening wedding party & where their gorgeous engagement pictures were shot."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Andrews also addressed the rumors about Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace:

"The 20-room Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace, next door to William & Kate’s apartment at 1a, will become available next year as the Duke & Duchess of Gloucester are moving to a smaller part of KP. But Harry & Meghan have chosen not to move there."

It's not unusual that Harry and Meghan want to leave London to raise their family. Will and Kate did the same during their first years with George and Charlotte.