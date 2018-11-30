image
Frogmore Cottage Is Reportedly "Dilapidated"

image
Getty Images

But will it be ready for the new baby?? According to People, Frogmore Cottage is a bit of a fixer-upper and will need some decent rehab before it's move-in ready for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. News broke that the couple was moving there about a week ago. Now, it's being reported that the cottage needs some work.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People that “it’s pretty dilapidated now.” The landscape is currently being worked on, and the staff quarters will need to be converted into a more modern family living space for the couple and their baby. It's unlikely, of course, that Meghan or Harry will actually be rolling up their sleeves to revamp their new home, but chances are good that they're making room for a nursery.

Converting old architecture is a problem that the royal couple may have already experienced at Kensington Palace, which “would need considerable, lengthy refurbishment,” according to People.

The Windsor Estate, where Frogmore Cottage is, has very obvious positive connotations for the couple—their engagement photos and wedding reception took place there. Plus, Windsor “has more space for children,” apparently, so it makes sense.

image
Getty ImagesAnwar Hussein

Rumors have been swirling that there's tension between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan and Harry, although Kate officially put those rumors to rest on Wednesday speaking to fans. She called it a "special time" for Harry and Meghan and even alluded to the new baby getting to know his or her three nieces soon.

In the wake of the news of the "fab four" splitting up and Harry and Meghan's move to Windsor, it's a little alarming that so much work needs to be done before the two (soon to be three) have a real home. On the plus side...now they get to start from scratch on decorating?

