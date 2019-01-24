image
Hilary Duff's Boyfriend Is Fake-Trolling Her on Instagram

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesEmma McIntyre

Hilary Duff is a badass mom, and better yet, she's honest about it on social media. Duff, who welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair with boyfriend Matthew Koma in October 2018, often shares the real-life struggles of taking care of two young children, like dealing with breastfeeding and colic, and claps back against trolls who criticize her for her parenting style or things they see as mistakes. Recently, Koma has been chiming in on Duff's social media—in the most hilarious, counterintuitive way possible.

A couple weeks ago, Duff shared a cute post of her two children, Luca Cruz Comrie and Banks Violet Bair, adding a coffee emoji (probably to symbolize how much she needs a cup right now):

View this post on Instagram

Kids. ☕️ .

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

In the comments, Koma "criticized" his partner, joking, "The strings on the carpet on the left side are a little wiggly and not straight." It's a hilarious dose of fake, superficial shade.

image
InstagramHilary Duff

Then, Duff posted a video of her gently bopping the baby around, even commenting, "She lives for this (please keep all annoying shaking the baby comments for yourself!)" Koma was happy to jokingly rise to the occasion, writing, "Clearly that baby is distraught."

image
InstagramHilary Duff

Most recently, Duff posted a sweet inverted picture of Banks, and Koma joked, "Don't hold the baby upside down like that." Duff even responded, keeping up the joke: "Mind ya own," she retorted.

image
InstagramHilary Duff

In all seriousness, Koma liked Duff's empowerment post that she most recently shared:

View this post on Instagram

Ok a few thoughts ... 💯 % real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning. Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy. But I did it. And I’m proud of myself! Im proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the shit! Bad ass, super goddess , world taker oner and you deserved to be praised❤️👏🏻 ps laying outfits out for me baby and Luca was essential lol I even got 5 minutes to do some make up ..... then turned around to see Luca had used my lipstick as warrior paint on his face 🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

And he's posted more serious, loved-up photos of his sweet blended family with Duff. So it's clearly all in good fun.

