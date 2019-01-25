image
Anne Hathaway Just Dropped a Major Hint About 'The Princess Diaries 3'

image
By Katherine J. Igoe

Countless people still love the role that made Anne Hathaway famous: Princess Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries. As a curly girl myself, I was obSESSED with her memorable hair transformation from frizzy to defined. Luckily for us fans who grew up on the two movies (and the books by Meg Cabot), there may be some good news on the horizon. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she sat with Serenity costar Matthew McConaughey, Hathaway spilled a little tea on whether there'll be a third installment at all. And the news is even better than expected.

"There is a script for the third movie. There is a script," she told Cohen, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen." *Insert me screaming joyfully*

"It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," she added. "It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it." Actually, that's the best news of all—they're thinking about it slowly and thoughtfully, so that it'll do justice to the beloved Mia and Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

The Princess Diaries rightly made Hathaway a star, and it ranks #2 on our definitive ranking of her roles. Garry Marshall, the original director, died in 2016, so chances are the newest film would also want to honor his original vision.

In the same interview, Hathaway also had some words about the other movie that made her famous, a.k.a. The Devil Wears Prada. She dished on her favorite outfit: The green coat with the leopard collar from the style montage, and her final outfit in Paris with a brilliantly matching neckline to Meryl's outfit to show the changing character. There's no more word on whether or not there'll be a sequel, though. We'll have to content ourselves with The Princess Diaries 3 for now.

