Any thought that 2019 would be a predictable year in the world of celebrity news was quickly vanished in January, when Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced that they were engaged after less than a year of dating.

Things got very serious very quickly for the notoriously private lovebirds, after they were first romantically linked back in June. Eight months later and two weeks into the new year, the actor unexpectedly posted on Instagram to reveal that he was "thrilled to be marrying [Katherine], and “proud to live boldly in faith” together as future husband and wife.

Continuing at romantic super-speeds and heading straight for the alter, Pratt, 39, has already been revealing a few hints as to what we can expect from their upcoming big day. Here’s everything we know so far about their wedding plans.

When are Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger getting married?

Although the couple are yet to share any exact details of their wedding day, Chris has revealed that the early stages of planning are leaning towards trying the knot later this year. He told Us Weekly that they're interested in, “a little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing”, which hints at a date towards the end of this year.

Have Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger planned their day?

Although he shared a couple of vague ideas in the pipeline, the actor made it clear that nothing is really set in stone yet for him and Katherine saying 'I do'. Admitting that they haven’t “really” given it a lot of thought yet, Pratt confessed to Us Weekly: “We’ve got a lot to get done."

Will Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have a religious wedding?

According to reports in the early days, the couple bonded originally over their shared Christianity, and Chris referenced their faith in his Instagram reveal. With that in mind, it makes sense that they’d continue the theme into their nuptials. A source recently told People: "They're going to want a religious wedding. I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does, too. God is going to be a part of this marriage.”

Check back for more updates as we get more details.



