Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu Are Starring in 'Hustlers', a Movie About Savvy Former Strippers

Already my new favorite film.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

It’s always great when Hollywood announces a project that you know is going to be brilliant before production has even begun (see: absolutely not Cats: The Movie). After some initial stalling which left the project seemingly doomed, a press release by STXinternational has confirmed that a Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu movie is back on track—and it sounds SO good.

Wu and Lopez will star alongside each other in Hustlers, based on a New York Magazine article written by Jessica Pressler in December of 2015. Telling a “modern Robin Hood story,” according to the publication, Pressler’s article revealed the story of a group of former strippers who did not come to play.

The women worked together to con their Wall Street clients, and “stole from (mostly) rich, (usually) disgusting, (in their minds) pathetic men and gave to, well, themselves.” Told you it was going to be excellent. Although it’s yet to be confirmed which roles the two actresses will take, the original piece focused on two women—Samantha Barbash and Roselyn Keo.

image
Getty Images

According to Deadline, Hustler's director Lorene Scafaria adapted Pressler's words, and early shooting will begin in March. Scafaria, explained to Variety: ”The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture.”

Speaking excitedly about working with J.Lo, Scafaria continued:"There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence. It’s always been her. She’s f*cking Jennifer Lopez.”

