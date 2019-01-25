image
The Empowering Message Jennifer Lopez Is Passing on to Her Daughter

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesAxelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jennifer Lopez is close to and deeply proud of her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme. She's given us particular insight into her connection with her daughter, who's expressed a keen interest in her mom's work and is even getting singing lessons from her famous mom. In an interview with Red, J.Lo says that she's trying to give Emme more empowering messages than the ones she learned as a child.

"'A Prince is going to save you,' 'Wait for true love and that’s what makes you happy,' 'If you’re not married, you’re not happy,'" the singer-actress-producer remembers hearing as a child.

She's been deliberately delivering a very different message to Emme. "My daughter is eons above me already. She said to me when she was 8, 'I don’t know if I want to get married, Mommy,'" J.Lo said. "And when she said that I was like ‘YES!’ because I’ve been teaching her to love herself since she was little.'"

One of the (many, many) reasons J.Lo gets along so well with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is because he's just about the hardest worker in his profession, just like her. So they have the same values as partners, and as parents. "We have the same work ethic. We also appreciate and know that coming from nothing, we always want to try to help and give back and teach our kids that."

J.Lo says she realized she had to "be better" once she had her two children. "So I started doing a lot of work on myself," she says. "I started searching spiritually, religion, all of it. Self-help, life coach, meditation, yoga, more meditation."

The latest of her impressive work on herself? The #10DayChallenge: Going without sugar or carbs for 10 days. J.Lo just showed off her enviable abs, several days in to the challenge she's doing with A. Rod.

Even though she's complaining about no sugar in her cafe con leche and being hungry all the time, per her Instagram Stories), she's also showing off some really healthy eating. I'm not giving up sugar anytime soon, but thanks for the inspo, J.Lo!

