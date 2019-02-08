image
Detroit Blows Is the Female-Founded Dry Bar With a Purpose

It's created with inclusivity in mind.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images

In addition to being an actor, director/producer, outspoken advocate against injustice, and all-around badass, Sophia Bush is also an entrepreneur. She most recently lent her support and investment to Detroit Blows, an inclusive, non-toxic salon in downtown Detroit that not only tries to avoid the price hike for natural hair but also gives back to the local community. (It's also a really cool name, which I can appreciate, too.)

In 2017, Bush became a partner and investor in the new salon, the brainchild of ex-Viacom director Nia Batts and cofounder Katy Cockrel. Batts, who's been friends with Bush for a decade—they met at a social impact conference and have stayed close—approached Bush with an idea to help the city and support women at the same time, particularly the increased cost that women of color often experience when they visit salons. "We decided to turn that offense into a business plan," Bush told People.

At Detroit Blows, blowouts start at $40, and the business offers other services like waxing, lashes, nails, and makeup. One dollar from each hair service and 25 percent of the retail sales go to the "reinvigoration of the city"—namely, through their philanthropic arm, "Detroit Grows," which invests in female entrepreneurs and workers.

In Hour Detroit, Bush explained, "Nia and I try to prioritize time with organizations that are impacting the community positively. Last time I was in town, we went to visit the team at Empowerment Plan to see what they are doing with their sleeping bag coats...They have such an inspiring story of helping to lift people out of homelessness, provide job and financial training, and focus on employee wellness."

Batts added, "If we can contribute to women and the community, their ability to make those dollars go further is well-documented."

In November last year, Bush, Batts, and Detroit Blows made the list of People's 25 Women Changing the World.

In February, Bush and Batts attended the Art Directors Guild 23rd Annual Excellence In Production Design Awards together to promote their work. And before that, they attended the Golden Globe Awards post-party.

image
Getty ImagesGregg DeGuire

On Instagram, Bush summed up the venture:

It's about "building an inclusive, inspiring space for all women (and the men who visit us too!)."

