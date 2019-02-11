image
Cardi B and Offset Locked Tongues on the Grammy's 2019 Red Carpet

Taking this as a sign they're officially back together?

image
By Rachel Epstein
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz

It looks Cardi B and Offset are kinda, sorta back together? The married couple, who announced that they were breaking up in December, just tongue kissed on the 2019 Grammys' red carpet.

Like, literally just touched each other's tongues.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz

At the end of last year, Cardi announced their split on Instagram explaining why they were breaking up:

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners. He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father and yeah."

Naturally, Twitter is very confused about the PDA moment.

We should also remember that the couple have a child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July. So, it makes sense that they are working on their relationship!

