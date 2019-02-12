The constant pressure and vicious scrutiny that Meghan Markle bares the brunt of must be unimaginably difficult for the Duchess of Sussex. Whether it's the rumored feud with Kate Middleton, behind-the-scenes drama with her family, or the double standards shown by the tabloids regarding the two Duchesses, it can often seem that Meghan can't do a single thing right.

Luckily, the Duchess of Sussex seems to be taking it in her stride and remains positive throughout, but it must also be incredibly hard for her closest friends and family to witness on an almost daily basis in the tabloids.

One such close friend is actor George Clooney, who has stepped up to fight in Meghan’s corner. The 57-year-old actor, a guest at last year’s royal wedding alongside wife Amal, has condemned the way that Meghan has been treated by the media since first becoming a member of the royal family. Clooney, who offered his Lake Como villa to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last summer for a private escape, went as far as to compare Meghan’s experience with the media to that of Princess Diana.

During promo for his new Hulu series Catch-22, Clooney told a press panel: “They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been pursued and vilified.”

Getty Images

Australia’s Who magazine reports how Clooney went on to deliver a strong wake-up call, saying: “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”

On a lighter note, the Hollywood actor also addressed the rumors that he and wife Amal may have been chosen to be godparents to the royal baby, due in just a matter of weeks now.

“Oh yes, I’ll be godfather of the royals apparently,” Clooney joked with reports, before adding an emphatic, “No! I’m a father of twins, I have enough shit to deal with—literally!”

Getty Images Pool

It's reassuring to know that she's surrounded and supported by good friends who have her back.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE