File this under crazy and exciting: Amal and George Clooney might become godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby!! Daily Mail reports that the couple is "all but confirmed" to step up in this new role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Apparently Clooney has "told a couple of people he has a strong hunch" that they might be picked for the super-pivotal and high-profile role.



It's not a crazy idea: According to Clooney's family in Augusta, KY, the two couples have become incredibly close. A source says that "Amal and Meghan have been close for years, and Harry and George have become buddies because of that." They've vacationed together, and Meghan even reportedly helped Amal decorate her England home. And, obviously, they attended the royal wedding in May, Amal in a canary-yellow dress with matching hat and veil.

Clooney's family also added that the relationship between Amal and Meghan is particularly strong, because Meghan considers Amal to be a role model, per the Daily Mail. "Amal is beautiful and wonderful and a great addition to our family," said Ben Breslin, Clooney's cousin. "We've loved her ever since we met her. He sure picked a winner with her."

The Clooneys keep as low a profile as they can, given their superstar status—so maybe they can give the new parents some tips on how to raise kids while in the spotlight. Plus, we know how loved-up they can be, even in public. I consider it a good sign that Harry and Meghan have such inspiring couple friends, even if this news doesn't turn out to be true. (But I'm hoping it does.)



