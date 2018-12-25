This morning, the royal family gathered to attend Christmas Day church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate. Present were several members of the royal fam including the Queen, Prince Charles, and our faves, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. None of this is is a surprise considering the four arrived together last year, which was Meghan's first Christmas with her then future in-laws. But today's appearance comes at a particularly interesting time as rumors of a rift between the foursome persist—including that there'sdrama between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex. But today's photos are like an official royal statement of NOPE.

The four appeared today all smiles, with Kate and Meg chatting as they walk down the path to the church, Meghan arm-in-arm with Prince Harry, Kate keeping a respectful you're-the-future-king-but-I-love-you distance from Prince William. But in addition to the smiling convo the two enjoyed, it also appears like the sisters-in-law may have coordinated outfits for the big day. Kate wore an all-red ensemble (literally, all red: her hat, gloves, shoes, and bag were all a deeper berry red hue that matched the complementary red collar and buttons on her merry red coat), while Meghan wore head-to-toe navy—everything from her midi-length dress and coat to her fascinator, gloves, boots, and bag were a deep blue color. Together, the colors looked bold, and fab—almost like they'd texted each other in the lead up to plan their looks together. You know, like normal friends do.

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Getty Images Mark Cuthbert

Getty Images Samir Hussein