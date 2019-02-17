image
Today's Top Stories
1
Major Studio 54 Vibes at Michael Kors' NYFW Show
image
2
Love Is Messy. You Need Your Crew.
image
3
25 Celebrities That Have Gone Silver
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'

Cressida Bonas Reportedly Broke Up with Prince Harry After Watching Will and Kate's First Tour with Prince George

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Prince Harry's ex, Cressida Bonas, reportedly broke things off with the royal after being "spooked" by coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's first royal tour with their oldest son, Prince George.
  • Harry and Cressida, an actress, dated for two years, from 2012 until 2014.
  • Harry was reportedly heartbroken by Cressida's decision and begged her to try to work things out. His first love, Chelsy Davy, called things off with him for the same reason.

    Being a member of the royal family isn't either, and neither is dating one. Many a "commoner" have fled royal romances thanks to the pressure, criticism, and round-the-clock scrutiny that comes with being even royal adjacent. Case-in-point: Cressida Bonas, who reportedly dumped Prince Harry for exactly this reason.

    According to The Sun, Cressida was "spooked" out of the two-years relationship after seeing coverage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's first royal tour with their oldest son, Prince George. Will and Kate's 2014 tour of New Zealand and Australia was a "wake up call" for the actress according to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love. She wrote:

    "Cressida had been 'completely spooked' while watching TV coverage of William, Kate and George touring New Zealand and Australia that spring. There was no way she wanted that sort of attention and she told Harry so."

    Harry, by all reports, was head over heels for Cressida and tried to convince her to stay with him, but "her mind was made up."

    According to Nicholl:

    "Harry suffered a real blow when she said, ‘I can’t do this.' I think she really broke his heart. Twice [Harry] had been left heartbroken because the women he had fallen in love with didn’t want to share the life he had been born into."

    image
    Getty Images

    The other woman who left Harry after deciding that the royal life wasn't for her was, of course, Chelsy Davy, his first love. In both women's defense, Harry's married life has certainly been the subject of intense interest and scrutiny—so they clearly made the right call for the kinds of lives they wanted to lead.

    Related Stories
    image
    Why Prince Harry Invited Exes to the Royal Wedding
    image
    Prince Harry Spotted Caroling With Ex Girlfriend
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
    image See the Flower Named After Meghan Markle
    image How the Queen Protected Kate's Private Photos
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image Kate Middleton: "I Was a Very Naive as a Parent"
    EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals Will & Kate Landed George an Oscar Movie Screening
    image No, Kate and Meghan Aren't Feuding
    image Kate Middleton Takes Casual Walk with Prince Louis
    image Kate Middleton's Style Callback to Pippa's Wedding
    image Prince William Took Over Diana's Beloved Charity
    image Kate Middleton Inspires Workwear Envy
    image George Clooney Compared Meghan Markle to Diana