Karl Lagerfeld Has Died at 85

Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85.

The iconic Chanel designer passed away in Paris after a period of ill health.

A fashion legend for decades, Lagerfeld only recently missed two of Chanel’s haute couture shows, with his absence explained as him “feeling tired."

Lagerfeld, creative director to Chanel, passed away on Tuesday morning at the American Hospital in Paris, having been admitted just the day before, according to French fashion website Pure People. The sad news and huge loss for the fashion industry follows weeks of ill health for the prolific design figure.

Earlier in the year, Lagerfeld unusually missed Chanel’s Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show, with his absence explained by a statement that read: "Mr Lagerfeld, artistic director of Chanel, who was feeling tired, asked Virginie Viard, director of the creative studio of the house, to represent him.” The brand later said: “We wish Mr Lagerfeld to recover quickly."

It was the first time he had missed his iconic catwalk bow during the finale of a Chanel show since taking on his role as creative director in 1983.

With an unrivaled career that spanned over seven decades and shaped the industry, Lagerfeld first began his journey into the world of luxury fashion as an assistant to Pierre Balmain back in 1955. He went on to create collections for Fendi, as well as Chanel and his own signature label.

Celebrity tributes have already begun to pour in for Lagerfeld across both Twitter and Instagram, with the likes of Victoria Beckham, Donatella Versace, Alexa Chung, and Diane Kruger paying their respects.

Thank you for everything Karl x pic.twitter.com/UVY28s2K0b — florence welch (@flo_tweet) February 19, 2019

The end of an era! RIP Karl Lagerfeld #KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/gU6emIyL28 — Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) February 19, 2019

“To design is to breathe, so if I can’t breathe I’m in trouble” RIP @KarlLagerfeld #karlargerfeld 😥 — henry holland (@henryholland) February 19, 2019

