We are gathered here today to mourn the life of the butter yellow trend, which was tragically cut short. The hue had a vibrant, sunny personality and was beloved by many. It shot to stardom in late 2023, with the rise of food-inspired hues, eventually becoming a celebrated pillar of the fashion community. The vivacious colorway is survived by her sister, turmeric yellow.

Though older in years, turmeric inherited the same joyful disposition that runs within the color family. Rich and unapologetically bold, the hue boasts a similar aesthetic, but with a retro, 1970s flare. Though butter yellow dominated the 2024 trend space, this year's runways have played host a darker, moodier iteration.

Runways are leaning into ugly-cute color combos—with turmeric being the stand-out. Saint Laurent made a dusty turmeric hue one of the focal points of their '80s-inspired Fall 2025 show. That same day, Miu Miu showed various turmeric-colored pieces in their collection and a week before that, sister brand Prada debuted a take of its own.

A model walks the runway in a turmeric yellow skirt during Miu Miu's Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The color was also a focal point at Saint Laurent's Womenswear Fall 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada also showed pieces in a similar color during its Fall 2025 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the saturated shade is typically relegated to the fall and winter months, one celebrity has taken it upon herself to introduce it to her summer rotation.

On June 17, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was spotted out in Los Angeles with Dara Allen, Interview fashion director. For the second time this month, Schafer carried an outsize Prada bag with an A-frame silhouette and a belted closure detail. Named the Etude Buckle Leather Shoulder bag, the style retails for $4,500. Though the style comes in several washes, Schafer chose a turmeric yellow style that played into the rising color trend.

Hunter Schafer styled her mustard Prada bag with creamy separates, while out in LA. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Prada Etude Buckle Leather Shoulder Bag $4,500 at Bergdorf Goodman

Schafer's styling made the shockingly yellow bag feel appropriate for the current climate. She paired it with a beige silk top and a pair of cream-colored pants. For a final touch, the star added a pair of black leather boots.

Rest in peace, butter yellow. You will be missed.

