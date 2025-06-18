Hunter Schafer Swaps Butter Yellow for a $4,500 Turmeric-Hued Prada Bag
RIP, butter yellow.
We are gathered here today to mourn the life of the butter yellow trend, which was tragically cut short. The hue had a vibrant, sunny personality and was beloved by many. It shot to stardom in late 2023, with the rise of food-inspired hues, eventually becoming a celebrated pillar of the fashion community. The vivacious colorway is survived by her sister, turmeric yellow.
Though older in years, turmeric inherited the same joyful disposition that runs within the color family. Rich and unapologetically bold, the hue boasts a similar aesthetic, but with a retro, 1970s flare. Though butter yellow dominated the 2024 trend space, this year's runways have played host a darker, moodier iteration.
Runways are leaning into ugly-cute color combos—with turmeric being the stand-out. Saint Laurent made a dusty turmeric hue one of the focal points of their '80s-inspired Fall 2025 show. That same day, Miu Miu showed various turmeric-colored pieces in their collection and a week before that, sister brand Prada debuted a take of its own.
Though the saturated shade is typically relegated to the fall and winter months, one celebrity has taken it upon herself to introduce it to her summer rotation.
On June 17, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was spotted out in Los Angeles with Dara Allen, Interview fashion director. For the second time this month, Schafer carried an outsize Prada bag with an A-frame silhouette and a belted closure detail. Named the Etude Buckle Leather Shoulder bag, the style retails for $4,500. Though the style comes in several washes, Schafer chose a turmeric yellow style that played into the rising color trend.
Schafer's styling made the shockingly yellow bag feel appropriate for the current climate. She paired it with a beige silk top and a pair of cream-colored pants. For a final touch, the star added a pair of black leather boots.
Rest in peace, butter yellow. You will be missed.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop the Turmeric Yellow Trend
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.