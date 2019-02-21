image
Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé and Jay Z Have a Portrait of Meghan Markle
image
2
10 Life-Changing Korean Beauty Products You Need
image
3
Sick of Hot Toddies? Try These Spring Cocktails
Woman Hair Peeking Out From Blanket.
4
Why You Need A Silk Pillowcase
image
5
Amy Sedaris Is the Anti-Marie Kondo

Record-Breaking Superstar Ariana Grande Has Trouble Over-Apologizing, Just Like Us

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesTheo Wargo

    Ariana Grande has been smashing records left and right with songs from her album Thank U, Next. The latest, and thus far most amazing, feat is the fact that she's the first singer since the Beatles to have a number one album AND the top three singles on Billboard, all at the same time. Yet when the singer-actress sat down to talk about it on The Late Late Show with James Corden, all she did was apologize to him and all of us. Stars—they're just like me! (Seriously, I need to stop. It's a problem.)

    After fans and journalists noted that she'd apologized A LOT during the interview, Ariana was more than game to play along. She tweeted out a montage of every time she said "sorry," explaining that "my cancer, libra moon ass" is part of the reason for it. She swiftly added to the thread, saying, "mom, i know you’re going to hate this post. i’m working on it i promise lol." So, Ariana's mom is right, and also adorably supportive.

    Ariana also told James Cordon, as reported in Vulture, "I’ll take a break after this. I’ll go away for a little, I promise." Corden responded, “We don’t want you to,” and Grande insisted, “I do! I’m tired of my voice.”

    And, in case any of us were still curious, "Personal life: still nonexistent," she said. I mean, she sings show tunes with her friends at home, though, so her home life plans are still incredible.

    Here's Ariana's smash cut of her own apologies (I count AT LEAST 10, but the total number during the interview is apparently 13):

    And here's her tweet shouting out her mom:

    I love that self-awareness.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    This Is How Ariana Grande Fixed Her Hand Tattoo
    image
    These 'Thank U, Next' Bloopers Are Incredible

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Meghan Markle's Outfit Contains Secret Detail
    image Beyoncé and Jay Z Have a Portrait of Meghan Markle
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image
    Every Photo From Meghan's Baby Shower in NYC
    image The Funniest Memes About the Tristan/Jordyn Drama
    image Are Kylie and Jordyn Living Together During Drama?
    image Meghan Markle Received This Crib As a Gift
    image Chrissy Teigen Had Dinner with President Obama
    image Meghan Markle: Next Baby Shower Will Be in England
    image How Khloe Kardashian Was Shocked by Jordyn Woods
    Meghan Markle Heads To Dinner In The Big Apple With BFF Markus Anderson And Serena Williams Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle for NY Dinner