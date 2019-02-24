Following the latest round of cheating drama with Tristan Thompson, fans started tweeting their hopes for Khloé Kardashian to find love as the next Bachelorette.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland brought attention to the idea when she replied to a fan's tweet about it. Next, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss got on board and started tweeting about the possibility of Khloé as the next Bachelorette himself.

When Kim Kardashian shot the idea down and Fleiss insisted it was a possibility, Khloé got involved herself, going so far as to threaten legal action against Fleiss.

Khloé Kardashian is not going to be the next Bachelorette, and she might just sue you if you imply she is. At least, if you're the creator of the Bachelor franchise and you use her name and recent round of heartbreak as "click-bait" for your show, that is.

In case you missed the buildup to the Khloé-threatening-to-sue-The-Bachelor-creator drama, here's a recap:

Earlier this week, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who happens to be dating Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adam and who is, totally unironically, a big fan of Khloé Kardashian, got super-excited when a fan suggested Khloé to be on the next Bachelorette.

Then, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss got on board with the idea in a big way, and started posting tweets that implied Khloé might be on board as the next Bachelorette for real, going so far as to claim he was in talks with Kris Jenner about the idea.

I have already been in contact with my dear friend @KrisJenner about @khloekardashian as #TheBachelorette . Stay tuned!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 22, 2019

Kim Kardashian jumped in at this point to shut down the rumors and scold Fleiss for his role in perpetuating them.

Fake fucking news big time!!!! https://t.co/sbI7JbSPpC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 23, 2019

Things escalated quickly when Fleiss fired back at Kim, writing, "How would @KimKardashian know??? This is between me and @KrisJenner — and most importantly @khloekardashian !!!"

Fleiss then tweeted that Kim wouldn't know if Khloé were the Bachelorette heir apparent anyway, thanks to the show's intense confidentiality agreements.

Kim eventually tweeted screenshots of a text chain between her and Kris to help fully shut down the rumors:

And this is where Khloé comes in. The reality star tweeted a personal denial of the Bachelorette rumors and even threatened to send her lawyers after Fleiss if he continued to imply she was doing the show.

"I’m not f*cking clickbait right now," she wrote. "Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!

I’m not fucking clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!! https://t.co/vTKi83nLUJ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2019

So tl;dr, it looks like The Bachelorette will have to find someone other than Khloé Kardashian to star in its next most dramatic season ever.