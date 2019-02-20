It's been confirmed Khloe Kardashian has broken up with Tristan Thompson, reportedly because Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods cheated with him.

There were social media signs that Khloe was feeling upset about her relationship with Tristan, but one of Jordyn's Instagram posts and one of Khloe's own Instagram Stories show just how much she wasn't expecting THAT news.

Some of the Khloe-Tristan drama played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians—go here to read some of Khloe's choice words at the time.

You guys, the drama just keeps on coming. It has been exactly ONE day since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up in the most crazy way possible, with all signs pointing to Khloe finding out on Instagram, then Tristan denying the news, and all of Khloe's friends rallying to her defense. But Khloe's Instagram also tell the sad story of the betrayal by someone she called a friend—here are all the clues that Khloe wasn't expecting the Jordyn Woods revelations.

Spotted first by E! News, Khloe left a sweet comment on Jordyn's latest post, captioning it "Baby girl." Jordyn actually modeled for Khloe's clothing line two years ago, per People, so even though Jordyn was more known for being Kylie's friend, it's clear the two also had a nice friendship going on.

Even more enlightening? Khloe's Instagram Stories. She's been posting cryptic posts for a while now about working through hard things, taking time for herself, toxic relationships, and so on. Yesterday she posted one of those, with a quote that included "All I want is my energy reciprocated." But she also posted a sweet quote about friends, with the words, "If your friendship has lasted longer than 7 years, you are no longer friends. You are family." WHOOPS.

So, Kylie has known Jordyn since at least 2013, which puts their friendship at only 5+ years. And chances are, Khloe may not have been talking about anyone in particular. But what it DOES show is that, uh, Khloe was feeling pretty good about her personal friendships and not at all ready for what the day was about to bring.

Meanwhile, apparently Kylie is trying to figure out what to do with her connection to Jordyn while the rest of the Kardashians have just decided to go no contact with the former friend. I bet this isn't the last we'll be hearing about this.

