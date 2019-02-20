image
Today's Top Stories
1
10 Life-Changing Korean Beauty Products You Need
image
2
Amy Sedaris Is the Anti-Marie Kondo
image
3
Presenting Our Favorite Fall Runway Looks of LFW
image
4
Bernie Sanders Is Running for President Again
image
5
Why You Need A Silk Pillowcase

All the Hints That Khloe Kardashian Was Blindsided by the Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesBravo

    You guys, the drama just keeps on coming. It has been exactly ONE day since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up in the most crazy way possible, with all signs pointing to Khloe finding out on Instagram, then Tristan denying the news, and all of Khloe's friends rallying to her defense. But Khloe's Instagram also tell the sad story of the betrayal by someone she called a friend—here are all the clues that Khloe wasn't expecting the Jordyn Woods revelations.

    Spotted first by E! News, Khloe left a sweet comment on Jordyn's latest post, captioning it "Baby girl." Jordyn actually modeled for Khloe's clothing line two years ago, per People, so even though Jordyn was more known for being Kylie's friend, it's clear the two also had a nice friendship going on.

    Even more enlightening? Khloe's Instagram Stories. She's been posting cryptic posts for a while now about working through hard things, taking time for herself, toxic relationships, and so on. Yesterday she posted one of those, with a quote that included "All I want is my energy reciprocated." But she also posted a sweet quote about friends, with the words, "If your friendship has lasted longer than 7 years, you are no longer friends. You are family." WHOOPS.

    So, Kylie has known Jordyn since at least 2013, which puts their friendship at only 5+ years. And chances are, Khloe may not have been talking about anyone in particular. But what it DOES show is that, uh, Khloe was feeling pretty good about her personal friendships and not at all ready for what the day was about to bring.

    Here's the original post by Jordyn, with a screenshot of Khloe's comment:

    View this post on Instagram

    all face

    A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

    image
    InstagramJordyn Woods

    And here are the two Instagram Stories:

    image
    InstagramKhloe Kardashian
    image
    InstagramKhloe Kardashian

    Meanwhile, apparently Kylie is trying to figure out what to do with her connection to Jordyn while the rest of the Kardashians have just decided to go no contact with the former friend. I bet this isn't the last we'll be hearing about this.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 17, 2018
    Khloé Confirms Tristan Really Did Cheat on Her
    image
    Khloé Is "Very Much Over" Tristan Thompson
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image Chrissy Teigen Had Dinner with President Obama
    image Meghan Markle: Next Baby Shower Will Be in England
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 19, 2019 Serena Williams Joins Meghan Markle for NY Dinner
    Moet & Chandon At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Break Up
    image
    Every Photo From Meghan's Baby Shower in NYC
    image Kate's Out Here Roasting People on Insta
    image Karl Lagerfeld Has Died at 85
    image Meghan Markle Is Having an NYC Baby Shower
    image Harper Beckham Looks Just Like This Style Icon
    image Did Meghan Markle Help Prince Charles Love Yoga?