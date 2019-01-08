image
Kris Jenner Got an Unexpected Hair Transformation With Long '60s Bangs

She looks so much like Kim with this new look.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

You should know by now that Kris Jenner is not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom, who steals the show in Ariana Grande music videos and, as of today, makes you want to book a salon appointment immediately. It may come as a surprise that the momager is likely to be your latest hair inspiration, but the Kardashian matriarch just unveiled a whole new look that’s totally transformed her.

The 63-year-old mother-of-six clearly decided that a new year is the perfect time to try a new style, and Kardashian-Jenner favorite hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons revealed the results on his Instagram. Kris, looking glamorous in a sheer white turtleneck paired with an intense smokey eye, now has bangs. And I mean, serious bangs.

“Something new,” Fitzsimons captioned the photo. “A little 60s vibe on the beauty @KrisJenner today.”

Kim, is that you?

Anyone who knows the Kardashian-Jenner family beauty habits could be forgiven for being a little skeptical of the makeover, as everyone from Kim to Khloe to Kylie is known to be a big fan of using full wigs and hair pieces to change up their style.

It could just be a clip-in fringe and a fake top knot, or it could be Kris’s existing pixie cut cleverly and temporarily styled into a new shape. Either way, it looks pretty lovely.

image
Instagram

After the dramatic unveiling of new hair for Kris, fans of the family were quick to comment on just how much the change from her usual side sweeping bangs has made her look exactly like Kim Kardashian. Like mother, like daughter, huh?

