Jordyn Woods attended the launch of her new false eyelash line last night, according to Entertainment Tonight.

During the event, she spoke briefly to the crowd, saying, amongst other things, "It's been real." She was potentially referring to recent drama between her and the Kardashian family.

Duty calls! Amid some insane drama that involves Jordyn Woods allegedly hooking up with Khloé Kardashian's (now-former) boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Jordyn had to attend an event last night for the launch of her new line of Eylure false eyelashes. Needless to say, fans and attendees were, uh, INTRIGUED to see if Jordyn would address any or all of the crazy drama and rumors going on. And Jordyn didn't disappoint, even if it was a super-brief reference to the feud.

As you'll recall, Jordyn just had to move out of Kylie Jenner's house, where she's been living, and she's been cut off by the Kardashians. The former BFF and "wifey" of Kylie might have burned some bridges, permanently.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jordyn attended the event in "white satin pants and a matching draped top." She took the microphone and addressed the crowd, who were probably dying to ask her some pointed questions.

"Thank you guys for coming out and supporting me through everything that’s going on. It’s been real, and Eylure has been super real with a project I’ve been working on for over nine months right now.” I thiiiink that might be a bit of an understatement, Jordyn, but yes! Agreed!

Obviously, I didn't expect Jordyn to say much or tackle the controversy directly, since that's not what the event was about, but her maybe addressing the situation at all is interesting.

You can go here to watch a video that an attendee recorded of Jordyn giving some of her speech (the sound is a bit fuzzy, but you get the idea). Jordyn actually looks much more relaxed and less worried than I expected, TBH.

Kylie hasn't responded officially, but things aren't looking great for the famous friends.

