image
Today's Top Stories
1
Beyoncé and Jay Z Have a Portrait of Meghan Markle
image
2
10 Life-Changing Korean Beauty Products You Need
image
3
Sick of Hot Toddies? Try These Spring Cocktails
Woman Hair Peeking Out From Blanket.
4
Why You Need A Silk Pillowcase
image
5
Amy Sedaris Is the Anti-Marie Kondo

Sarah Hyland Thinks Khloé Kardashian Should Be the Next Bachelorette

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
PrettyLittleThing LA Office Opening Party
Getty ImagesMatt Winkelmeyer
  • Sarah Hyland, who's a big fan of Khloe Kardashian, got super-excited when a fan suggested Khloe to be on the next Bachelorette.
  • Khloe, as you'll recall, is currently dealing with some stuff around her new ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, her good friend Jordyn Woods, and her sister Kylie Jenner.
  • All THAT drama right this way.

    Sarah Hyland loves Khloé Kardashian in a genuine, non-ironic way, making jokes and references to her on social media and just generally commenting on the reality star's life. The latest example of this can be seen on her Instagram Stories: Sarah wants bigger and better things for Khloe in the wake of the whole "my boyfriend Tristan was cheating on me with my friend Jordyn" situation. Specifically, Sarah wants Khloe to be the next bachelorette on The Bachelorette.

    Let's break it down. First, Sarah made a joke on Twitter about Khloé's love life: "Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods... that was too soon. I apologize." (This tweet was interpreted as an insult, but was clearly not. Sarah explained she was taking the scandal "very personally," per People). Then, on her Stories, Sarah reposted a fan tweet that insisted that Khloé should be on this season of The Bachelorette, given...everything that's just happened. Sarah, as you might remember, is dating Wells Adams, who was a contestant on the show, so she's connected to and invested in the franchise already.

    Then, things got interesting. Sarah added to her story that Mike Fleiss, executive producer of The Bachelorette, had responded to this fan theory on Twitter to say that Khloé was actually maybe in the running and that we should all stay tuned. Now, whether that's true or just feeding into the Twitter excitement is up for debate, but Sarah was definitely ALL IN for it.

    Here's Sarah's original Stories post:

    image
    InstagramSarah Hyland

    And then the follow-up:

    image
    InstagramSarah Hyland

    Soooo things might be looking up for Khloé??

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    SUBSCRIBE HERE

    Related Stories
    image
    Are Kylie and Jordyn Living Together During Drama?
    image
    How Khloe Kardashian Was Shocked by Jordyn Woods

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    image You Can Own That Portrait of Meghan for Only $75
    image Let's Estimate How Much Jordyn Was Earning
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    image A Timeline of Naomi Campbell and Liam Payne
    image Why Kate Missed Meghan's Baby Shower
    image Ariana Grande Over-Apologizes, Is Relatable
    image Meghan Markle's Outfit Contains Secret Detail
    image Beyoncé and Jay Z Have a Portrait of Meghan Markle
    image
    Every Photo From Meghan's Baby Shower in NYC
    image The Funniest Memes About the Tristan/Jordyn Drama
    image Are Kylie and Jordyn Living Together During Drama?