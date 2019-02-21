Sarah Hyland Thinks Khloé Kardashian Should Be the Next Bachelorette

Sarah Hyland, who's a big fan of Khloe Kardashian, got super-excited when a fan suggested Khloe to be on the next Bachelorette.

Khloe, as you'll recall, is currently dealing with some stuff around her new ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, her good friend Jordyn Woods, and her sister Kylie Jenner.

All THAT drama right this way.

Sarah Hyland loves Khloé Kardashian in a genuine, non-ironic way, making jokes and references to her on social media and just generally commenting on the reality star's life. The latest example of this can be seen on her Instagram Stories: Sarah wants bigger and better things for Khloe in the wake of the whole "my boyfriend Tristan was cheating on me with my friend Jordyn" situation. Specifically, Sarah wants Khloe to be the next bachelorette on The Bachelorette.

Let's break it down. First, Sarah made a joke on Twitter about Khloé's love life: "Seems like Khloe is finally out of the Woods... that was too soon. I apologize." (This tweet was interpreted as an insult, but was clearly not. Sarah explained she was taking the scandal "very personally," per People). Then, on her Stories, Sarah reposted a fan tweet that insisted that Khloé should be on this season of The Bachelorette, given...everything that's just happened. Sarah, as you might remember, is dating Wells Adams, who was a contestant on the show, so she's connected to and invested in the franchise already.

Then, things got interesting. Sarah added to her story that Mike Fleiss, executive producer of The Bachelorette, had responded to this fan theory on Twitter to say that Khloé was actually maybe in the running and that we should all stay tuned. Now, whether that's true or just feeding into the Twitter excitement is up for debate, but Sarah was definitely ALL IN for it.

Here's Sarah's original Stories post:

Instagram Sarah Hyland

And then the follow-up:

Instagram Sarah Hyland

Soooo things might be looking up for Khloé??

