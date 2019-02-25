91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Today's Top Stories
1
The Internet Reacts to the "Shallow" Performance
image
2
The Women Running for President in 2020
image
3
Is Lady Gaga Wearing the 'HTLAGITD' Necklace?
image
4
11 Fanny Packs That Will Win You Over
image
5
Sorry, But 'The Favourite' Is a Rom-Com

Why Aren't Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Sitting Next to Each Other at the Oscars?

Cooper's girlfriend, Irina Shayk, is sitting right in the middle of them...

image
By Rachel Epstein
91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

In case you haven't heard, the 2019 Oscars are currently happening in Los Angeles, and your faves Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are performing "Shallow" together later in the evening. Within minutes of the show, the camera panned on the A Star Is Born co-stars in their seats, but fans immediately wondered why the pair aren't sitting next to each other. Instead, Cooper's girlfriend and mother of his child, Irina Shayk, is sitting right in the middle of them.

91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Getty ImagesKevin Winter

The internet is convinced Lady Gaga and Bradley have romantic feelings for each other after Gaga recently ended her engagement with fiancé Christian Carino, and fans are wondering if the seating arrangement is on purpose.

Spoiler: It has nothing to do with the rumors, and everything to do with the Oscars' notoriously strict seating chart. A whole lot actually goes into the planning—the biggest stars go in the front rows and those expected to win are usually placed near the aisles. Politics and relationships are also taken into account—"ex-spouses, ex-lovers and ex-friends are never to be placed anywhere near each other," The New York Post explains. "You always find out ahead of time where your clients are sitting and who they’re sitting with or near," one Hollywood publicist told the Post. "If there’s a problem, the academy is very accommodating." But in this case, it seems like a simple case of The Very Normal Rules keeping the co-stars apart.

So, no, there's no drama between Gaga and Shayk, and she isn't sending a message to Gaga/Cooper stans...so we think.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Oscars 2019
image Angela Bassett, We Are Not Worthy
image The Most Awkward Moments from the 2019 Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room A Menstrual Equity Film Just Won an Oscar
image
The Most Gorgeous Oscars After-Party Looks
image Everybody Is Meme-ing This Lady Gaga Moment
LADY GAGA, BRADLEY COOPER Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Got Real Close
91st Annual Academy Awards - Show The Internet Reacts to the "Shallow" Performance
image
All the Women Who Made Suits Work at the Oscars
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Cutest Oscars Moments Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Oscars Cuteness
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals Emilia Clarke Just Debuted a *Major* New Haircut