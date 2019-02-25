In case you haven't heard, the 2019 Oscars are currently happening in Los Angeles, and your faves Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are performing "Shallow" together later in the evening. Within minutes of the show, the camera panned on the A Star Is Born co-stars in their seats, but fans immediately wondered why the pair aren't sitting next to each other. Instead, Cooper's girlfriend and mother of his child, Irina Shayk, is sitting right in the middle of them.

The internet is convinced Lady Gaga and Bradley have romantic feelings for each other after Gaga recently ended her engagement with fiancé Christian Carino, and fans are wondering if the seating arrangement is on purpose.



Um, why aren’t Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sitting next to each other? Give the people what they want!!! #oscars — Shannon Gray (@wakeupdenverSG) February 25, 2019

Irina Shayk sitting between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga: pic.twitter.com/pGTe5428UF — Ashley Ortiz (@Celtwarrior715) February 25, 2019

i am living for bradley cooper’s girlfriend/baby mama sitting between him and lady gaga. yes girl you keep your man secured #Oscars — 💭 (@_heyjordy) February 25, 2019

Irina sitting in between Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper like she knows what we’re ALL thinking 💀 #Oscars — Alyssa Dombrowski (@alyssdombrowski) February 25, 2019

irina shayk sitting between lady gaga and bradley cooper and girrrrrrrrl, i would be too. #Oscars — crystal (@crystalhoff) February 25, 2019

I like how Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend is sitting between him and Lady Gaga. pic.twitter.com/y6c9mJRoKo — Shari Perkins (@ShariPerks) February 25, 2019

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk & Lady Gaga all sitting together #Oscar2019 pic.twitter.com/pce7bFZG4q — Valentina (@Glamorousval) February 25, 2019

Someone is sitting between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. The sexual tension must have been too high to let them sit together.#Oscars — Erika (with a K) (@ACheerfulErika) February 25, 2019

Spoiler: It has nothing to do with the rumors, and everything to do with the Oscars' notoriously strict seating chart. A whole lot actually goes into the planning—the biggest stars go in the front rows and those expected to win are usually placed near the aisles. Politics and relationships are also taken into account—"ex-spouses, ex-lovers and ex-friends are never to be placed anywhere near each other," The New York Post explains. "You always find out ahead of time where your clients are sitting and who they’re sitting with or near," one Hollywood publicist told the Post. "If there’s a problem, the academy is very accommodating." But in this case, it seems like a simple case of The Very Normal Rules keeping the co-stars apart.



So, no, there's no drama between Gaga and Shayk, and she isn't sending a message to Gaga/Cooper stans...so we think.

