Meghan Markle must really just sit back and think, Wow, my life is kind of crazy now. Married to a real life Prince, accompanying the actual Queen of England to public appearances, and a designer wardrobe that anyone would dream of. Oh, and let's not forget the reported 11-person entourage on hand, to make sure she and husband Prince Harry are always royalty-ready.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Dublin, Ireland yesterday afternoon to begin their two-day tour of the city, and with a schedule as tight as theirs, it only makes sense that there’s a small army working behind the scenes to make sure everything runs smoothly.

According to HELLO! Online, Meghan and Harry’s impressive and exclusive team of 11 includes all of the essentials—you know, like a miniature A-list glam squad and individual PAs to keep things firmly on track at all times. Where do I sign up for one of these to sort my life out?

The full entourage checklist for the Dublin trip includes celebrity hairstylist George Northwood, who styled her hair for the evening reception at their wedding, and who Meghan reportedly paid for privately to be at her side in Dublin, to tame those pesky flyaways and complete regular low bun checks.

Getty Images

Alongside Northwood, you’ll find a PA each for the couple, along with Harry’s private secretary, Ed Lane Fox, who’s worked with the Prince for five years, and Meghan’s assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill.

The couple’s advisor, Sir David Manning, is also in attendance (he specializes in foreign issues), as well as a four-strong press team; Kensington Palace Communications Secretary Jason Knauf, press officers Ciara Berry and Emily Rosselli, and also their own digital media photographer.

So where does one apply to become Prince Harry's PA? Asking for a friend.