After waiting for what felt like the entire winter, we finally saw The Fence Jump To End All Fence Jumps last week—which brings us to tonight, The Bachelor finale. We ended last week with Cassie Randolph dumping Colton Underwood because she didn't feel ready, and we kicked off this week with Colton trudging angrily through the Portuguese countryside, flanked by Chris Harrison. It may not have been The Most Dramatic Season Ever that we're promised each and every season (I love you, Chris, but c'mon), but that finale was...well, it lived up to even Chris' promises.

First, we saw Colton reflecting on what had happened the night before, and how he'd fallen in love with Cassie and remained only in the "falling" stage with Hannah G. and Tayshia. (Oh, Hannah G., who never even got a date in Portugal. Oh, dear.) He knew what he had to do, he said—Colton made clear to Chris that he didn't feel like his life was complete without Cassie, and only Cassie—and then promptly went to Tayshia's hotel room to break up with her. He cried. She cried. They turned the cameras off, but in true Bachelor fashion, we heard a lot of muffled breathing sounds through the door anyway. Then he went off to do the same to Hannah G. I mean, it was a lot.

But if you were overwhelmed, just remember the memes! The memes.

Poor Hannah G.!

Hannah G. when Colton finally comes to talk to her: #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/nXjaGp6n32 — Rezzi Stens (@rezzistens) March 12, 2019

My bachelor wouldn’t have left Hannah G to wait in her room excited for a date that’s never coming, while begging and crying over another woman #TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/aYK30Vh4g1 — Sierra (@sierrahzn) March 12, 2019

Meanwhile poor Hannah G these past few episodes... #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/eO2SL5SqiC — Sarah Pettengill (@SarahPet071122) March 12, 2019

Hannah G has been WAITING for just her fantasy suite date. Colton has confessed his love, had two breakups, committed the jump heard ‘round the world, and been lost in the Portuguese wilderness! SOMEON UPDATE THIS CHICK #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/LfnfFog4E3 — katie💕 (@eileengreen1217) March 12, 2019

Tayshia Deserves Better

Tayshia acting like a real adult here while Colton is crying into her arms after breaking her poor heart.

#TheBachelor #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/qPeqHSNXsO — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) March 12, 2019

tayshia and her eyebrows do not deserve this kind of treatment #thebachelor #thebachelorfinale pic.twitter.com/GLHXaK4s7d — Marissa Driscoll (@MarissaSaysWhat) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison: you were taking care of HIM after the breakup; you don’t see that a lot!

Every female watching: #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WWdPmD6yCm — Pam Rockmore (@pamelarockmore) March 12, 2019

Does This...Make Sense?

Cassie: I’m not ready

Cassie’s dad: she’s not ready

Every single girl in the bachelor mansion: she’s not ready

Chris Harrison: she’s just not that into you



Colton: I think she loves me, I’m gonna chase after her bc I’m really good at reading people



Everyone: #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/ZAfhcDVq09 — Alexa (@GlamourKnicks) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison trying to tell Colton that Cassie is just not that into him and Colton still not believing him is now the saddest thing I've ever witnessed on this show. #thebachelorfinale pic.twitter.com/IdjXNkbIxM — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) March 12, 2019

10 of the 30 contestants: Cassie isn’t ready

Cassie: I don’t know if I can get there

Colton: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0TvwNKe0iK — Alexis (@Lex_a_Tron) March 12, 2019

Colton's Hair, Wyd?

The hairdressers tonight before sending Colton out on stage. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/QIpTbQj7Ha — Guilty Pleasure TV Opinions (@TrashMedia101) March 12, 2019

That is not virgin hair if you ask me #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/M0b5VQ5xbU — llaurenterry (@llaurenterry) March 12, 2019

Colton obviously gets with Cassie cause that is the hair of a white boy who just got laid for the first time #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/oNeMztVixp — Eileen Scanlon (@eileeners08) March 12, 2019

who tf let Colton on stage looking like this?! #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/6b9bz4Xp9V — Kristen (@xo_kristenleigh) March 12, 2019

Relatable

The Real Question!

*dead silence* *everyone stares in disbelief and concern for colton*



Chris Harrison: BUT WHAT ABOUT HIS VIRGINITY?! #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/L67otRE3Fy — Natty Marie (@nattyzmarie) March 12, 2019

You Were Going to Call the Cops, Chris? Really?

911: what's your emergency?

Chris Harrison: errr... a football player from Colorado just jumped a fence into the dead of the night in Portugal #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/In9RUU8w7x — bebetter25 (@bebetter25) March 12, 2019

Sure, Chris. Whatever you say.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE