There were tears. There were lingering hugs. There were (many) concerned glances from Chris Harrison. And, in the most unexpected The Bachelor finale twist of all, Colton Underwood's hair...had some feelings of its own. That's right, folks—Colton's hair has been through a lot, too, and it wants you to know that it didn't make it out okay, either.

I kid, of course. (Well, not about the tears or the lingering hugs. I haven't seen this many of either since last week's episode of This Is Us.) But Colton's hair was looking a little different during the season finale, and Twitter noticed. My take, if you wondered: Colton channelled his nerves into this evening into his hair gel. And, c'mon, the nerves! Imagine facing 29 women you've dumped in one room, including two that you've brutally dumped in Portugal upon realizing you're in love with someone else, and you'd probably want to pretend to be someone else, too.

I mean, he still looks good. (He's Colton! He always does.) But Twitter had...well, Twitter had thoughts. Like these.

Confusion

What the devil is going on with Colton's hair? Them breakups are taking a toll on his hair. #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor #ColtonUnderwood — Justin La’Marr Stevenson (@Jaaay_Duuurty) March 12, 2019

If anyone else is curious about the flow of @colton’s hair right now... so is the rest of the world #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/XG1KzK8ogA — Emma Laura (@emmahlaura) March 12, 2019

On a scale from Jef to Ryan Bowers, what the heck is going on with Colton’s hair? #TheBachelor — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) March 12, 2019

Cameron Diaz Flashbacks

What kind of hair gel is @colton using? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IfrNqgNSw5 — Erin Willmann (@ErinLWillmann) March 12, 2019

Clarity

You know @colton went through a bad break up because he changed his hair color #TheBachelor — Jessie Farris (@MessyyJessiee) March 12, 2019

Well @colton is definitely not a hair gel virgin anymore. #TheBachelor — Tim Murphy (@TimMurphy104) March 12, 2019

The hairdressers tonight before sending Colton out on stage. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/QIpTbQj7Ha — Guilty Pleasure TV Opinions (@TrashMedia101) March 12, 2019

Fondness

Anyone else feel like @colton’s hair in the live segments is like their little duck butts? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kFEPxH7ooO — Emily (@emily__lg) March 12, 2019

Realization

.@colton took such a fall from jumping the fence that his hair got whiplash. #TheBachelorFinale pic.twitter.com/2qhPtGfUPk — Megan (@MegMeisse) March 12, 2019

Why does Colton look like a rockhopper penguin with this hair pic.twitter.com/5m2O6ll281 — Abby Schneider (@AbbyMSchneider) March 12, 2019

I think Colton got into a fight with a light socket and lost. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 12, 2019

Even Mike Fleiss Commented

And Chris Harrison, Too

Colton’s hair was so bad Chris Harrison had to address it on live TV #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iNogxqdBMj — Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 12, 2019

Chris Harrison reading the Twitter reaction to Colton’s hair #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3Urxucpzht — liz (@paytongirl44) March 12, 2019

One Theory

Did Colton lose his virginity before this couch moment? This has sex hair written all over it #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/cCA2iAt43M — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) March 12, 2019

But! Between Tayshia and Hannah G., Colton apparently flattened his hair a touch.

The Change

All I can say is: I truly hope Colton, his hair, and his beau of choice (if she ends up reconsidering) live happily ever after.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE