The Bachelor is almost over after The Fence Jump Heard Round the World, and we're about to find out whether Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood are on, off, or something in between. With one night to go, I'm calling it: Can we move on to The Bachelorette already? We already have a sense of the final ladies in the running, and when the show is likely to air (May). That's an insanely short turnaround—it is MID-MARCH ALREADY, people—so has The Bachelorette started filming yet?

The short answer is yes. If you don't want any spoilers, don't keep reading. Everyone else—join me as we figure out what's been filmed and what's coming up this season!

'The Bachelorette' hasn't been announced, but...

Reality Steve is pretty sure it's Hannah Brown, e.g. Hannah Alabama. It's probably based on some other intel he has in addition to the video evidence (see below).

(SPOILER): Yes, I’m fully aware they shot Caila intro video package stuff a couple years ago as well and she didn’t get it. But this isn’t Caila. And this isn’t that season. One has nothing to do with other. Hannah B is your “Bachelorette.” — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

I'm not mad about this. Hannah had a graceful exit after Colton basically broke her heart with no warning, she looked great during the Women Tell All—she definitely stayed out of the screamfests, of which there were SO MANY—and she's got personality for days. I feel like she'll be able to carry her own season, no problem.

Once the new Bachelorette is announced on Tuesday, the official filming will begin on Thursday, March 14, per Reality Steve. That's when the new Bachelorette will meet her suitors and start handing out roses, etc., you know the drill. But intros and other footage have already been filmed, so it's technically begun already.

And there's already been filming in Alabama.

If rumors/grainy fan video taken surreptitiously are true, Hannah's filmed her intro package and initial interview with host Chris Harrison. Exhibit A, on the University of Alabama campus (Hannah's an alum, which she was sure to remind everyone, all the time):

(SPOILER): More video of Hannah B shooting her “Bachelorette” intro video on the University of Alabama campus in front of Bryant Denny Stadium pic.twitter.com/KSyNNvWUaI — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

Exhibit B, at the school's Bryant Denny Stadium:

(SPOILER): Video of Hannah B dancing on the steps of Bryant Denny Stadium pic.twitter.com/huDcAsmRv5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

Exhibit C, a still of the stadium all decked out (red carpet and all):

(SPOILER): The set up outside of Bryant Denny Stadium right now for Hannah’s arrival to shoot her intro video pic.twitter.com/GrVb1NUdCn — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 8, 2019

Exhibit D (look at that cute little pose! She's obviously over the moon):

(SPOILER): Hannah B filming more of her “Bachelorette” intro video today with Chris Harrison at the Bama Theater pic.twitter.com/JUouEWVmhk — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 9, 2019

15 guys have already been selected.

And Reality Steve has all the details on who they are, where they're from, and what we might expect from their intros. Yes, yes, but I must know if one of them wants to dress up like a cupcake.

AND there's been a hint about where else they might go.

Newport, Rhode Island, here we come.

The Bachelorette is seeking permission from Newport City Council to film in Newport. https://t.co/PeXRK6CMAA — What's Up Newp (@WhatsUpNewp) February 25, 2019

It's not far from where I live! Maybe I should go capture some grainy iPhone footage of my own. BRB.

