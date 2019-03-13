Prince Charles is close with daughters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, and now we have even more insight into their relationship, per E! News.

Apparently Charles always wanted a daughter, although OF COURSE he absolutely raved over Princes William and Harry.

It's no secret that Prince Charles has a loving relationship with his daughters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. After all, Charles filled in at the last minute to walk Meghan down the aisle during her wedding to Prince Harry. But now we have a little more insight into Charles' secret hope when he and Diana were having kids—that they would have a girl.

Here are all the details, per E! News:

According to Princess Diana, when she was pregnant with their second child her husband was not-so-secretly hoping that it would be a girl. When instead Prince Harry was born at St. Mary's Hospital in September 1984, he was "so disappointed," she claimed, and even expressed mock dismay over the baby's thatch of red hair.

Of course, later Charles was all smiles over Harry. "In an interview given a couple months after Harry's birth, Charles called Harry 'absolutely adorable' and said the baby was 'extraordinarily good, sleeps marvelously and eats very well.'" He even joked that they almost had a "full polo team."

It recently came to light that Princess Diana also wanted a daughter. According to her former butler, Paul Burrell, who's given insight about the princess in the past, "Diana always wanted a girl," he told Express.

In addition to Charles' budding relationship with Meghan, he also has a good dynamic with Kate, and there are photos to prove it (this was way back in 2017! And you know Kate and William are usually hands-off in public, literally):

Others have also spoken about their bond. "Charles and Kate have always got on very well," a source told The Telegraph. "As the mother of his grandchildren, of course the prince dotes on her."

But this extra insight is a nice touch that adds to the sweet intimacy of Charles' relationships with his two daughters by marriage.

