Hollywood was left in shock Monday afternoon when Luke Perry's family revealed in a statement that the star had passed away at the age of 52, having suffered a massive stroke last week. The actor, who had been starring on Riverdale up until his passing, got his career started on soap operas Loving and Another World, but was catapulted into superstardom by his role as brooding teen hunk Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. If you're keen to remember Perry by revisiting his most famous role, here's how to watch 90210 right now.

To put into context just how iconic Luke Perry was in a pre-Riverdale world: In 1991, a Florida mall autograph signing that was expected to host 2,000 attendees turned into a stampede—10,000 people showed up to see Perry. People were quite literally fainting and vomiting, and 20 people were ultimately hospitalized. Long before Riverdale introduced him as "Archie's dad" to a new generation of fans, Perry was a beloved figure.

Per Decider, Netflix streamed the hit series until last fall, when its contract expired. The good news: Hulu, Amazon Prime, and CBS All Access have every season of Beverly Hills, 90210 available now for streaming with memberships. And you can buy individual episodes via Amazon here.

If you haven't seen the show, some background: Perry starred as Dylan McKay for the show's first six seasons, and returned for the last two as a special guest appearance.

And in case you're not interested in watching the show on any streaming networks, premium cable channel Pop airs a three-hour marathon of the show during weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., in case you want to relive the old '90s style of viewing the show.

