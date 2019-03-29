As reported in Us Weekly, Victoria Beckham won't be joining the Spice Girls on reunion this year, and now we know why.

Fellow Spice Girl Mel C. indicated that performing "completely petrifies [Victoria]." She also said there was no bad blood between the singers.

In the heartbreak heard round the world, Victoria Beckham announced she wouldn't be joining the other Spice Girls during their epic and long-awaited reunion. There have been rumors swirling about bad blood and the reasons for Posh Spice's decision: Was it a feud? Was it because Victoria didn't want to be known as a Spice Girl anymore? Was she just too busy? But now we have our answer, and it's NONE of those—apparently she just gets crazy stage fright.

Melanie Chrisholm, a.k.a. Mel C. or Sporty Spice, went on Jay Rayner’s "Out to Lunch" podcast, and the topic came up in conversation.

"I’m sure, Victoria wouldn’t mind me saying, the Olympics was hard for her,” she said. "You know, she’s moved on, her life has changed, and she just doesn’t have that love of performing, and in fact, it completely petrifies her." (I mean, SAME, Victoria.)

Mel C. went on, "I’m sure there are many reasons...She’s extremely busy and successful in what she’s doing. She has put her heart and soul into her business, and...to step away from that, and...not give it the time that she does at the moment would be difficult." She added, "But also, I’m sure, if she felt passionate about being on stage and loved it, then she’d be there."

Luckily, rumors of a feud are just that: baseless rumors. Mel C. made it clear that there was no throwing shade here: "We’re all very sensitive of that, and we completely understand," she said. "We’re all sad that Victoria won’t be joining us, but it’s all genuinely very supportive you know, obviously understand and support her."

[instagram align='center' id='ButmqmXFScl']https://www.instagram.com/p/ButmqmXFScl[/instagram]

Victoria has also said she's really sad to miss the tour, in a prior interview with The Guardian. "I’m sure when I’m there and they are on stage, there will be a part of me that feels a bit left out," she explained. "Because even after all this, a part of me will always be a Spice Girl."

I actually feel okay about this news now, after initially being really bummed about it. I feel better about this decision than just beaming her in via hologram—now, that's creepy.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

[editoriallinks id='f8292f4c-2baf-4c19-a4f5-d1a1a2ce9ede'][/editoriallinks]