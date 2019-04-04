Speaking to E! News, Serena Williams said she thought her good friend Meghan Markle will be "the best mom, for sure."

Serena's been a big part of the Duchess of Sussex's life over the last five years, and even provides tough love when needed.

We last saw the duo together at Meghan's New York baby shower—go here for those details.

Serena Williams has major love for Meghan Markle, and is clearly excited for her friend as she prepares to give birth and move into her new home with Prince Harry (the countdown to royal baby is STILL ON, guys, and the excitement is killing me.) And now we know exactly what kind of mom Meghan will be, according to Serena's expert opinion.

"She'll be the best mom, for sure," Serena said. She was promoting her Pampers Cruisers 360 Fit "Wild Child" program, which rock-star mom Chrissy Teigen is also participating in, and E! News had asked about her royal friend. Serena (like many of Meghan's pals) is usually very private and close-lipped about their relationship, so even this tiny statement is kind of a huge deal.

Serena and Meghan have known each other for over five years—they met at a charity flag football event in 2014. At the time, Meghan wrote on her old blog "The Tig": "We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff," she said. "So began our friendship."

And Serena isn't shy about telling Meghan exactly what she thinks, even when it's a bit of the sweetest tough love for Meghan to just stop being so nice all the time, darnit:

"I’m like, 'How are you?' and she’s like, 'No, how are you?' and I’m like, 'You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking–how are YOU?' I’m like, 'Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?' But that’s always been her."

Serena looked radiant with husband Alexis Ohanian at Meghan's royal wedding in 2018:



WPA Pool Getty Images

And she even helped throw Meghan her star-studded New York baby shower. So the women have been close for a long time, and they're about to have another thing in common—becoming rockstar first-time parents.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE