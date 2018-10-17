image
Meghan Markle Twinned with Serena Williams and Wore a Blazer from Her Collection

Women supporting women!

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesPool

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on day two of their royal tour (yes, it's daytime in Australia). The couple just arrived at the Dubbo airport to greet children waiting for them, and they look completely adorable—not only because Harry's out here hugging children, but because of the very rare casual outfits they're wearing.

Instead of a formal dress or her go-to midi skirt, Meghan is rocking a Maison Kitsuné white collared shirt, which hangs freely out of her dark Outland jeans paired with black suede J.Crew boots. But perhaps the best part of her outfit is the plaid oversized blazer she picked from close friend Serena Williams' clothing line, and the tennis star couldn't be more thrilled. (You can shop it here.)

"The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers 😍
#BeSeenBeHeard," Serena wrote on Instagram. "Link in bio to shop the collection!" Women supporting women, amirite?

The last time we saw Meghan in jeans was during the Invictus Games team trials earlier this year, which makes sense considering she'll be attending the event in a few days. Meanwhile, Harry ditched his signature navy suit and looks very dad-like today in his long-sleeve denim shirt, jeans, brown belt, and tan shoes. This is definitely the most dressed-down we've seen the Duke and Duchess together. Mom, Dad, is that you?

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

Now, let's all please take a moment to observe Harry playing with kids and Meghan watching in the background unable to contain her excitement:

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesCameron Spencer
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesPool
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesCameron Spencer
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
