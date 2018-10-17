The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on day two of their royal tour (yes, it's daytime in Australia). The couple just arrived at the Dubbo airport to greet children waiting for them, and they look completely adorable—not only because Harry's out here hugging children, but because of the very rare casual outfits they're wearing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Instead of a formal dress or her go-to midi skirt, Meghan is rocking a Maison Kitsuné white collared shirt, which hangs freely out of her dark Outland jeans paired with black suede J.Crew boots. But perhaps the best part of her outfit is the plaid oversized blazer she picked from close friend Serena Williams' clothing line, and the tennis star couldn't be more thrilled. (You can shop it here.)



"The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers 😍

#BeSeenBeHeard," Serena wrote on Instagram. "Link in bio to shop the collection!" Women supporting women, amirite?

The last time we saw Meghan in jeans was during the Invictus Games team trials earlier this year, which makes sense considering she'll be attending the event in a few days. Meanwhile, Harry ditched his signature navy suit and looks very dad-like today in his long-sleeve denim shirt, jeans, brown belt, and tan shoes. This is definitely the most dressed-down we've seen the Duke and Duchess together. Mom, Dad, is that you?

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Now, let's all please take a moment to observe Harry playing with kids and Meghan watching in the background unable to contain her excitement:

Getty Images Cameron Spencer

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Getty Images Pool

Getty Images Karwai Tang

Getty Images Cameron Spencer

Getty Images Samir Hussein