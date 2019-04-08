Solange will no longer be performing at Coachella 2019.



Coachella announced the news five days before the first weekend begins on April 12, 2019.



No word yet on who will replace the artist.

Less than a week before the first weekend begins, Coachella announced in an official tweet that Solange will no longer be performing at the music festival in Indio, California.

"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival," said the tweet. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."

The news comes as a shock to many Solange fans, who expressed their disappointment over the vague reasoning behind the cancellation. The singer has yet to publicly comment on the cancellation directly.

So Weekend 1 ticket holders get no Solange AND no Kanye Sunday Service?! 🤬 — Where_I_B (@Jaded_Jetta) April 8, 2019

Solange was the main performance I was looking forward to at Coachella, I'm sick 😭😭😭 https://t.co/FAVnwnJ8ry — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) April 8, 2019

Solange not gonna be at Coachella anymore... pic.twitter.com/aCkugAVqca — Compa Eddie (@Compa_Eddie) April 8, 2019

I’m so sad SOLANGE CANCELLED COACHELLA NOOOOOOOOOOO — Renz (@renzolarte) April 8, 2019

Solange cancelling her Coachella set is the energy I’m using to call in to work tomorrow. — JP (@johnthenpaul) April 8, 2019

Omg solange isnt performing at Coachella this year 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FogL3RiegP — shug knight (@en1gmapopstar) April 8, 2019

So who tf is replacing solange at Coachella — FAHEEZUS (@faheezy3) April 8, 2019

Solange not doing Coachella & y’all waited til 5 days before to tell us? — briana shaneè (@eenahsanairb) April 8, 2019

I’m so excited to attend my first Coachella I’m really sad solange pulled out but it’s ok I get to see kid fucking cudi childish gambling the 1975 tame impala blood orange and more I’m very grateful — gods favorite (@21sadbitch) April 8, 2019

OK SO SOLANGE IS NO LONGER PERFORMING AT COACHELLA, WHICH MEANS LANA DEL REY NEEDS TO STEP UP AND DELIVER FOR THE GAYS AND SUGAR BABIES. — peter kavinsky fan account (@ayeitsalex) April 8, 2019

Solange performed at Coachella 2018 with her sister, Beyoncé, who headlined the music festival last year. In March, she dropped her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, and was expected to play songs from it.

No word yet on who's replacing Solange, but Coachella attendees can still plan on seeing artists like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Janelle Monáe.

