Why Solange Cancelled Her Coachella 2019 Performance

image
By Rachel Epstein
Solange Knowles Honored As 2018 Harvard Artist Of The Year
Natasha MoustacheGetty Images

    Less than a week before the first weekend begins, Coachella announced in an official tweet that Solange will no longer be performing at the music festival in Indio, California.

    "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival," said the tweet. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."

    The news comes as a shock to many Solange fans, who expressed their disappointment over the vague reasoning behind the cancellation. The singer has yet to publicly comment on the cancellation directly.

    Solange performed at Coachella 2018 with her sister, Beyoncé, who headlined the music festival last year. In March, she dropped her fourth studio album, When I Get Home, and was expected to play songs from it.

    No word yet on who's replacing Solange, but Coachella attendees can still plan on seeing artists like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Janelle Monáe.

