The 50 Best Coachella Outfits of All Time

Get inspired for your trip to the desert.

Best Coachella Fashion Moments | Vanessa Hudgens, Harry Styles, and Doja Cat
(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA; Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)
Julia Marzovilla
By Julia Marzovilla
Festival season is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: It's time to put together your outfits for the big occasion. And while there are endless festivals throughout the spring and summer, no weekend packs quite the sartorial punch of Coachella. The three-day extravaganza has become a hotspot for celebrities both on stage and in the crowd, and the fashion is second to none. In our guide to the best Coachella outfits of all time, below, be prepared to find a lot of cut-off denim shorts, plenty of glitter, and lots of boho-inspired fashion realness. 

From Coachella icons like Vanessa Hudgens to a barefoot and breezy Gigi Hadid and a very sparkly Harry Styles, this list has everything you need to plan out your outfits for all three days. This year, Coachella takes place from April 14 through 16 as well as April 21-23 and promises headliners Frank Ocean, BLANKPINK, and Bad Bunny, so you have every reason to get excited and start planning ahead of time. The great part about Coachella ensembles is that many of them rely on basic summer staples—denim cut-offs among the most popular—and lots of light layers. 

The Coachella Valley, where the festival takes place, is known for its temperamental temperatures that plummet as soon as the sun goes down, so let these outfits serve as all the inspiration you need to layer (and pack!) correctly before you go. Don’t forget your portable charger and plenty of water! 

Vanessa Hudgens, 2012

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Actress Vanessa Hudgens attends Day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella))

Beyonce, 2018

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Megan Thee Stallion, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Main Stage during Week 2, Day 2 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Paris Hilton, 2016

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Paris Hilton is seen at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Orville Peck, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Orville Peck performs on the Gobi Stage during Weekend 2, day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bad Bunny, 2019

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Bad Bunny performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Jhene Aiko, 2016 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Jhen�� Aiko backstage during day 1 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2016 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kacey Musgraves, 2019

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Kacey Musgraves performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Harry Styles, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Harry Styles performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Phoebe Bridgers, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Phoebe Bridgers performs as a special guest in The Gobi Tent during Week 2, Day 2 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs on the Mojave stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella)

Anitta, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Anitta attends 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2022 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lizzo, 2019

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Lizzo performs onstage at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, 2019

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs onstage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Hailey Bieber, 2016

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Model Hailey Baldwin attends the H&M Loves Coachella Pop UP at The Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2016 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for H&M))

Charli XCX, 2018

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Charli XCX performs with MØ onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doja Cat, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Beyonce, 2018

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

FKA Twigs, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | FKA Twigs performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2015 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Paola Alberdi, 2018 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Paola Alberdi wearing House of Harlow 1960 dress is seen on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/GC Images)

Doja Cat, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Doja Cat performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 24, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Billie Eilish, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Billie Eilish performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Conan Gray, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Conan Gray performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Anderson .Paak, 2019 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Marina Diamandis, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Marina Diamandis of Marina and the Diamonds performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2015 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Jenny Lewis, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Jenny Lewis performs on stage at 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Gaelle Beri/Redferns via Getty Images)

Conan Gray, 2022

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Conan Gray performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Olivia Culpo, 2018

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Olivia Culpo attends Republic Records and Dream Hotels Present "The Estate" at Zenyara on April 14, 2018 in Coachella, California

(Image credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Republic Records)

Tove Lo, 2017

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Tove Lo performs at the Mojave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Janelle Monáe, 2019

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Janelle Monáe performs at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California

(Image credit: evin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rihanna, 2018 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Rihanna attends the FentyXPUMA Drippin event launching the Summer '18 collection at Coachella on April 14, 2018 in Thermal, California

(Image credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA))

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are seen at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jasmine Tookes, 2017

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Jasmine Tookes is seen on April 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Pressphotodirect/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Ariana Grande, 2019

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Ariana Grande performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

Kimbra, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Musician Kimbra performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)

Gigi Hadid, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Gigi Hadid is seen at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Kate Bosworth, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Kate Bosworth, wearing a Coach handbag and boots she designed for her Matisse shoe line attends the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 at The Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2015 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Coachella)

Rosalía, 2019 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Rosalía performs on Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Maggie Rogers, 2019 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Maggie Rogers performs at Gobi Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella))

Lisa of BLACKPINK, 2019

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Lisa of BLACKPINK performs onstage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Cardi B, 2018 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Snoop Dogg, 2016

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Guest rapper Snoop Dogg perform onstage with rapper Ice Cube during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Danielle Haim of HAIM, 2018 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Danielle Haim of HAIM performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Zachary Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kendall Jenner, 2016

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Kendall Jenner is seen at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Lorde, 2016 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Guest singer Lorde performs onstage during the Disclosure show during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Zoe Kravitz, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Zoe Kravitz attends Coachella wearing Marc by Marc Jacobs sunglasses on April 11, 2015 i Zoe Kravitz attends Coachella wearing Marc by Marc Jacobs sunglasses on April 11, 2015 in Palm Springs, California

(Image credit: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Marc by Marc Jacobs / Safilo)

Rihanna, 2015

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Rihanna attends day 2 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2015 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Kali Uchis, 2018 

Best Coachella Fashion Looks | Singer Kali Uchis performs on the Outdoor stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California

(Image credit: by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Aimee Song, 2018 

Best Coachella Fashion Moments \ Aimee Song attends the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 day 1 on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers everything from the latest beauty and fashion launches and sales to celebrity outfits and news. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and STYLECASTER. In her spare time, Julia can be found creating shopping guides for all of her friends, spending too much money on yet another pair of black boots, and cooking in her far-too-small kitchen. 

