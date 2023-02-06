Festival season is upon us, and that can only mean one thing: It's time to put together your outfits for the big occasion. And while there are endless festivals throughout the spring and summer, no weekend packs quite the sartorial punch of Coachella. The three-day extravaganza has become a hotspot for celebrities both on stage and in the crowd, and the fashion is second to none. In our guide to the best Coachella outfits of all time, below, be prepared to find a lot of cut-off denim shorts, plenty of glitter, and lots of boho-inspired fashion realness.
From Coachella icons like Vanessa Hudgens to a barefoot and breezy Gigi Hadid and a very sparkly Harry Styles, this list has everything you need to plan out your outfits for all three days. This year, Coachella takes place from April 14 through 16 as well as April 21-23 and promises headliners Frank Ocean, BLANKPINK, and Bad Bunny, so you have every reason to get excited and start planning ahead of time. The great part about Coachella ensembles is that many of them rely on basic summer staples—denim cut-offs among the most popular—and lots of light layers.
The Coachella Valley, where the festival takes place, is known for its temperamental temperatures that plummet as soon as the sun goes down, so let these outfits serve as all the inspiration you need to layer (and pack!) correctly before you go. Don’t forget your portable charger and plenty of water!
Vanessa Hudgens, 2012
Beyonce, 2018
Megan Thee Stallion, 2022
Paris Hilton, 2016
Orville Peck, 2022
Bad Bunny, 2019
Jhene Aiko, 2016
Kacey Musgraves, 2019
Harry Styles, 2022
Phoebe Bridgers, 2022
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, 2022
Anitta, 2022
Lizzo, 2019
Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, 2019
Hailey Bieber, 2016
Charli XCX, 2018
Doja Cat, 2022
FKA Twigs, 2015
Paola Alberdi, 2018
Billie Eilish, 2022
Conan Gray, 2022
Anderson .Paak, 2019
Marina Diamandis, 2015
Jenny Lewis, 2015
Olivia Culpo, 2018
Tove Lo, 2017
Janelle Monáe, 2019
Rihanna, 2018
Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 2015
Jasmine Tookes, 2017
Ariana Grande, 2019
Kimbra, 2015
Gigi Hadid, 2015
Kate Bosworth, 2015
Rosalía, 2019
Maggie Rogers, 2019
Lisa of BLACKPINK, 2019
Cardi B, 2018
Snoop Dogg, 2016
Danielle Haim of HAIM, 2018
Kendall Jenner, 2016
Lorde, 2016
Zoe Kravitz, 2015
Rihanna, 2015
Kali Uchis, 2018
Aimee Song, 2018
