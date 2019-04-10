image
Prince Harry Just Announced a Partnership with Oprah on a New Mental Health TV Series

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • Prince Harry said, "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made mental health an important cause for them, and have supported it through a wide variety of patronages. And this morning, they just posted some exciting news about a new partnership for Harry on a mental health/mental wellness series on Apple TV—with Oprah Winfrey, no less.

        The announcement reads, in part, "The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform.

        "The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."

        The announcement also refers to Harry's long-term work on mental health. The post quotes Harry directly.

        I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.

        According to Deadline, the series was initially unveiled by Apple as part of its AppleTV+ "It’s Showtime" event last month, and will launch on the TV service in 2020 (so far away, ugh. I want it now!). Here's the original announcement, posted just moments ago:

        View this post on Instagram

        We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

        A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

        Royal reporter Omid Scobie had confirmation of the news that Oprah and Harry are partners, co-creators, and executive producers (ugh, can you even imagine those incredible conference calls, tho?):

        I can't wait to watch. This is huge.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
