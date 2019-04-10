Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just confirmed on their Sussex Royal Instagram that Prince Harry and Oprah will be partnering on a new TV series with Apple on mental health and wellness.

Prince Harry said, "I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series."

Harry, Meghan, Kate Middleton, and Prince William all consider mental health to be an important platform, and have all gotten super-real with the mental struggles they themselves have faced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made mental health an important cause for them, and have supported it through a wide variety of patronages. And this morning, they just posted some exciting news about a new partnership for Harry on a mental health/mental wellness series on Apple TV—with Oprah Winfrey, no less.

The announcement reads, in part, "The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform.

"The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."

The announcement also refers to Harry's long-term work on mental health. The post quotes Harry directly.

I truly believe that good mental health—mental fitness—is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive—sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.

According to Deadline, the series was initially unveiled by Apple as part of its AppleTV+ "It’s Showtime" event last month, and will launch on the TV service in 2020 (so far away, ugh. I want it now!). Here's the original announcement, posted just moments ago:

Royal reporter Omid Scobie had confirmation of the news that Oprah and Harry are partners, co-creators, and executive producers (ugh, can you even imagine those incredible conference calls, tho?):

Prince Harry is joining @Oprah on @AppleTV! A spokesperson for the couple confirms that the pair are partners, co-creators and executive producers on a forthcoming mental health series launching on @Apple’s new service in 2020. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 10, 2019

I can't wait to watch. This is huge.

